DJ Affluent Medical: significant strengthening of Mr. Laurent Saglio's stake, through his company LCEA, to 10.25% of the capital.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: significant strengthening of Mr. Laurent Saglio's stake, through his company LCEA, to 10.25% of the capital. 04-Apr-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Affluent Medical: significant strengthening of Mr. Laurent Saglio's stake, through his company LCEA, to 10.25% of the capital

-- LCEA becomes the second largest shareholder of the Company alongside the historical shareholder TruffleCapital.

-- The Company will submit to its Board of Directors or to the next General Shareholders' Meeting, ifnecessary, the candidacy of a director proposed by LCEA.

-- LCEA declares its long-term commitment to support the growth and deployment of the Company's strategy.

Aix-en-Provence, April 4, 2023 - 17:45 pm CET- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, was informed on April 3, 2023, of the reinforcement of Mr. Laurent Saglio's shareholding, through LCEA, a Luxembourg company he controls. Following the subscription by LCEA to the capital increase with preferential shareholder rights carried out by Affluent Medical on March 6, 2023, LCEA holds 10.25% of the Company's capital and 7.10% of its voting rights.

Through a declaration of threshold crossing and intention of LCEA addressed to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and published on April 3, 2023, on the latter's website, Affluent Medical was informed that LCEA held 3,166,112 Affluent Medical shares, i.e. 10.25% of the capital and 7.10% of the voting rights of Affluent Medical.

Mr. Laurent Saglio, directly and indirectly through the company LCEA which he controls, declared to the AMF that he was acting alone, that he was considering stopping the purchases, that he was not considering acquiring control of Affluent Medical, that he wanted to support the company's strategy financially and that he was requesting the appointment of Mr. Vincent Bourgeois as a director on the Company's board of directors.

The Company confirms that the candidacy of a director proposed by LCEA, in the person of Mr. Vincent Bourgeois, will be submitted to its Board of Directors or to the next General Shareholders Meeting, if applicable.

With a long investment experience (Lazard, HSBC, Zadig Asset Management), Vincent Bourgeois is Laurent Saglio's long-time partner. A graduate of HEC (1989) and the Harvard Medical School online HMX program (2022), he has developed a particular interest in life sciences. He also became a private shareholder of Affluent Medical at the time of the recent capital increase.

Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical comments: " We are delighted that Laurent Saglio has significantly increased his stake in Affluent Medical through the recent capital increase. Laurent is a market savvy professional who is committed to the long-term success of our products. The appointment of Vincent Bourgeois as a Director would allow the Company to benefit from his experience in finance and the life sciences industry."

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.

KaliosTM, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025.

For more information: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communications Sébastien LADET Ghislaine GASPARETTO Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations PRIMATICE, public relations France Jennifer JULLIA Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com jjullia@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Threshold crossing EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1601263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1601263 04-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)