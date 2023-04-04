Inspira Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year Financial Results

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $13.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and deposits.

RA'ANANA, Israel, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies, a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.





Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies, stated:

"We believe that the Company is well funded to achieve its immediate goals, advancing the building blocks of the INSPIRATM ART system. This includes the HYLATM blood sensor clinical studies currently underway and our ALICETM device, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission planned to occur in the second half of this year."

"Inspira's strategic targets continue to be met as we aim to revolutionize the acute respiratory care market. We continue to develop disruptive technologies and a disruptive product pipeline that are the building blocks of the INSPIRA ART system, which is being designed to prevent the need for invasive mechanical ventilation. The grant of a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the INSPIRA ART convertible dual lumen cannula device is further evidence of this. The patent grant included its Method of Use, with all 20 claims found to be novel, with inventive step and industrial applicability. This year, we also expect additional patent grants by the USPTO for INSPIRA ART technologies, as well as for its Method of Use, to use low-flow direct blood oxygenation to prevent the need for Invasive Mechanical Ventilation (IMV). Continuing to gain traction, we signed a strategic OEM agreement with a division of a significant global medical-device corporation for the manufacture of a flow mechanism for the blood oxygenation process in our disruptive products."

"Our HYLA blood sensor, based on the INSPIRA ART sensor technology, has started a first in human clinical study at Sheba Medical Center in Israel alongside patients undergoing open-heart surgery. We plan to provide the market updates as it progresses."

"Our ALICE device is currently undergoing verification and validation (V&V) testing towards its 510(k) FDA submission planned for the second half of 2023, with a decision expected in 2024.

"We at Inspira continue to aim to revolutionize the acute respiratory care market."

Financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Research and development expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $8 million, compared to $3.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is a result of the Company's recruitment of specialized manpower and the expanded research and development of its new technologies and operations.

Marketing expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $1.3 million compared to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is attributable to decreases of $685,000 in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $5.4 million, compared to $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributed to a decrease in employee share-based compensation expenses and expenses related to the Company's initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq in July 2021 .

Finance income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $4.7 million, compared to finance income in the amount of $1,000 for the corresponding period in 2021. The increase was attributed primarily to the revaluation of the Company's financial equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors, the fluctuation in the U.S. dollar exchange rate, and interest on cash deposits.

Finance expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $181,000, compared to $3.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was attributed primarily to revaluation of the Company's financial equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors and to the fluctuation in the U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $10.3 million, compared to a net loss of $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022

Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $1.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to $2.2 million in research and development expenses for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was attributable to the share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $1 million, compared to $4.1 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was attributable to the share-based compensation expenses to employees, management and directors.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $247,000, compared to $1.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was attributable to the share-based compensation expenses.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents, and deposits were $13.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $23.7 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Financial liabilities at fair value totalled $368,000 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2021 . The financial liabilities represent the fair value of the Company's equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's shareholders' equity totalled $12.8 million, compared to shareholders' equity totalling $20.3 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that it is well funded to achieve its immediate goals, its regulatory strategy and planned regulatory submissions, its product development, the potential benefits of its products, including the INSPIRA ART system's potential to prevent the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, the expected grants of additional patents, and its strategic partnerships. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(US dollars in thousands)





















December 31,



December 31,









2022



2021























ASSETS



















Current Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

6,783



23,749





Cash deposits

7,120



-





Other accounts receivable

591



759





Total current assets

14,494



24,508



























Non-Current Assets:



















Right of use assets, net

1,107



1,160





Property, plant and equipment, net

411



202





Total non-current assets

1,518



1,362





Total Assets

16,012



25,870















December 31, December 31,







2022

2021





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Current Liabilities:



















Trade accounts payables



150

93



Other accounts payable



1,217

725



Lease liabilities



329

281



Financial Liabilities at Fair Value



368

3,215



Total current liabilities



2,064

4,314

























Non-Current Liabilities:

















Lease liabilities



728

900



Loan from the Israeli Innovation Authority



398

302



Total non- current liabilities



1,126

1,202

























Shareholders' Equity:



















Share capital and premium



53,814

48,935



Foreign exchange reserve



(1,928)

210



Accumulated deficit



(39,064)

(28,791)



Total equity



12,822

20,354



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



16,012

25,870







STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (US dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



For the year Ended

December 31,







2022





2021



2022

2021



Research and development expenses





1,812





2,224



8,054

3,909

Marketing expenses







247





1,560



1,325

1,951

General and administrative expenses







1,098





4,147



5,391

7,572

Operating loss







3,157





7,931



14,770

13,432

Finance) income (







(170)





-



(4,678)

(1)

Finance expenses







141





2,950



181

3,524

Loss (profit) before tax







3,128





10,881



10,273

16,955

Taxes on income





















-





Loss (profit) for the period





3,128





10,881



10,273

16,955

Other comprehensive loss (profit), net of tax:





























Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:





























Exchange profits(losses) arising

on translation to presentation currency



155





590



(2,138)

845

Total comprehensive loss for the period



2,973





10,291



12,411

16,110





CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (US dollars in thousands)

For the Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022:





Share capital

and

premium



Adjustments

arising from

translating

financial

operation



Accumulated

deficit

Total

Balance on September 30, 2022

































Changes during the period:

52,958



(2,083)



(35,936)

14,939

Loss for the period

-



-



(3,128)

(3,128)

Other comprehensive loss

-



155



-

155

Total comprehensive loss

-



155



(3,128)

(2,973)

Share-based compensation

856



-



-

856

Balance on December 31, 2022

53,814



(1,928)



(39,064)

12,822





For the year Ended December 31, 2022:



Share

capital

and

premium



Adjustments

arising from

translating

financial

operation



Accumulated

deficit



Total



Balance on January 01, 2022

































Changes during the period:

48,935



210



(28,791)



20,354

Loss for the period

-



-



(10,273)

(10,273)

Other comprehensive loss

-



(2,138)



-

(2,138)

Total comprehensive loss

-



(2,138)



(10,273)

(12,411)

Share-based compensation

4,879



-



-

4,879

Balance on December 31, 2022

53,814



(1,928)



(39,064)

12,822





