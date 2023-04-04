Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 4
[04.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,467,042.00
|USD
|0
|118,355,508.30
|7.1874
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,165,790.00
|EUR
|0
|64,211,864.54
|7.0056
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,538,151.00
|GBP
|0
|53,812,064.06
|9.7166
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,700,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,858,504.50
|9.3258
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|91,445,534.24
|119.6133