EMQ Technologies Inc.: EMQX Cloud Launches BYOC Edition: Deploy the Most Powerful MQTT Server in Your Own Cloud

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / EMQ, the leading provider of open-source MQTT messaging platform, has launched its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) edition of its EMQX Cloud service, which enables organizations to deploy the MQTT clusters in their cloud environment of choice, whether it's Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.

The new BYOC edition from EMQX Cloud empowers users with greater control over their data, enabling them to adhere to strict compliance and security regulations. By leveraging EMQ's expertise in managing and optimizing MQTT services, businesses can achieve success while utilizing their existing cloud infrastructure.

The BYOC edition would also be an ideal solution for organizations with specific MQTT server needs that can't be met by standard hosting cloud services. Users can unleash the full potential of EMQX's powerful MQTT server and streamline their IoT infrastructure for optimal performance.

The relationship between EMQX Cloud and user's EMQX Cluster in their own cloud

Why Businesses Are Embracing BYOC?

Cloud service has revolutionized the IoT world in recent years, providing benefits like speed, efficiency, and scalability. As cloud adoption grows, cloud security solutions become increasingly important. More and more leaders in tech-savvy industries realize the significance of retaining control over their data while transitioning to cloud services.

As an emerging technology trend, BYOC enables users to use their computing infrastructure and preferred cloud provider, allowing them to leverage their current computing resources and facilitating the smooth and secure running of their workloads.

Take Control of Your IoT Data Privacy with BYOC

Data sovereignty and compliance are critical concerns for businesses in various industries. Enterprises must adhere to strict data protection regulations to ensure their customers' data is secure and private. In such instances, a BYOC model is highly recommended since it allows you to keep your data in your cloud, giving you complete control over it.

For those who need to comply with specific regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EMQX Cloud BYOC edition makes it no longer a concern with the most powerful guarantee for data security.

Customizable and Cost-Effective MQTT Deployment

Here is what else you can benefit from EMQX Cloud BYOC:

Pay Only for the Services - EMQX Cloud BYOC provides a cost-effective solution, allowing customers to use their existing cloud infrastructure and only pay for the services they use.

Flexible Cloud Deployment - The flexibility of the BYOC edition enables customers to deploy the EMQX MQTT server in any cloud of their choice, making it a perfect fit for IoT solutions providers looking for a customizable and scalable MQTT server.

Seamless System Integration - EMQX Cloud BYOC also provides additional benefits such as customization and seamless integration with existing systems, making it a good choice for businesses with specific requirements for their MQTT server that traditional cloud offerings cannot meet.

EMQX Cloud - Your Go-To Platform for Meeting All MQTT Service Needs

From the beginning, EMQX Cloud has been met with great enthusiasm from users worldwide, owing to its outstanding performance, scalability, and affordability. With EMQX Cloud, companies can avoid the hassle of managing and maintaining their own infrastructure, which makes it incredibly easy to launch their IoT businesses.

The recently released Serverless edition makes free MQTT service a reality for every developer. Nowadays, the launch of the BYOC edition provides customers with even greater flexibility and control over their data, enabling them to comply with data protection regulations.

Our mission remains steadfast as we continue to evolve: to empower all organizations to own state-of-art MQTT service and be at the forefront of the IoT landscape.

To learn more about the EMQX Cloud BYOC edition and how it can benefit your organization, please visit our landing page or contact us today.

