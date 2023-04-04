Anzeige
Southern Company: This Is the National Carbon Capture Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / The National Carbon Capture Center is finding breakthroughs in next-generation carbon management technologies. Managed and operated by Southern Company, the world-class facility works with innovators from around the world to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and industrial sources - and to promote carbon conversion and direct air capture solutions. As a neutral test site, the NCCC evaluates emerging technologies under real-world operating conditions and propels them closer toward commercialization.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747583/This-Is-the-National-Carbon-Capture-Center

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
