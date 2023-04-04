DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1114.6093
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178834
CODE: SMTC LN
ISIN: LU1248511575
