Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Development of Sustainable Cities Recreating the Demand for Garden Hand Tools Market in the US, the Market is Set to Reach $3.9 Billion in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US garden hand tools market will grow at a CAGR of 2.61% from 2022-2028.





BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE US GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET

63 - Tables??????

85 - Charts??????

226 - Pages?

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, most gardeners have preferred online shopping, which has forced many vendors to move their businesses to digital channels. The increase in commercial product distribution through various retail chains across the US proves that the business shift has significantly increased sales of garden tools. According to several studies, most high-priced products sold through proprietary websites of garden tool manufacturers tend to have more retail buyers, which accounts for a modest portion of the online segment's revenue. Husqvarna and other market participants predict that sales through retail stores will be the highest in the industry. The market for garden products will likely be influenced by online shopping. To give customers a seamless shopping experience, marketers and retailers are implementing an omnichannel retailing approach.

U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.91 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.35 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 2.61 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographic Analysis The US (South, North-East, Mid-West, and West) Market Dynamics ·Growing Demand for Community Gardening ·Increase in Internet Penetration Shopping Buying Behavior ·Development of Sustainable Cities ·Growing Demand for Unconventional Gardening Methods

THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE CITIES POSITIVELY IMPACTS THE MARKET GROWTH

The adoption of green roof is an efficient solution, and end users in the US is highly adopting this concept. Green roofs help to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, increase biodiversity, and serve as micro parks. The US witnessed the installation of over 11.5 million sq. ft. of green roofs between 2011 and 2014. Green roofs are an important and effective measure against rising air pollution worldwide. Cities worldwide face increased air pollution as fine particulate matter or PM2.5 in the air reaches unsafe levels. Green roofs can help to reduce air pollution by keeping a check on the level of carbon dioxide in the air. Therefore, adopting green roofs would combat the growing air pollution problem in the US. Garden hand tools are the best choice over power tools for maintaining these green roofs as they are better suited for maintaining and cutting plants as batteries and electricity do not drive them. Therefore, the initiative towards green roofs will drive the demand for garden hand tools in the upcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vendors are expected to invest in developing new ergonomic designs to keep pace with existing market competition and retain a competitive advantage. In addition, improving global economic conditions will fuel the demand for innovative power tools, making it an attractive time for new entrants to launch new products and accessories. However, such trends will have an adverse impact on prominent garden hand tool vendors in developed regions across the US.

The southern region accounted for a significant share of the U.S. garden hand tools market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens and the housing market and increasing disposable incomes. The southern region consists of developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, Carolina, and others, which are the primary hubs for several end-user industries. Texas, Florida, and North Carolina made the highest contributions to the garden tool market in the Southern United States. Over 5.86 million housing units are in the south of the U.S. As a result, the demand for garden tools from the hand tool industry in the south is expected to soar in the upcoming years. In addition, the number of residential housing units is increasing rapidly in major states such as Texas, Florida, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Vendors are expected to explore heavily in the southern region to gain a high market share.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Fiskars Group

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna

Stanley Black & Decker

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Root Assassin

Lasher Tools

Garden Tool Company

AMPCO Safety Tools

Bully Tools

CobraHead LLC

CS Unitech Inc

Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

Ray Padula Holdings, LLC

The American Garden Tool Co.

Sneeboer USA

Seymour Midwest

Solid Tools Inc.

The Ames Companies Inc.

STIHL

Wilcox All -pro Tools

-pro Tools W.W. Manufacturing Co Inc.

Prohoe Manufacturing LLC

Corona Tools

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Digging Tools

Pruning Tools

Striking Tools

Watering Tools

Others

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Region

South

Texas



Florida



North Carolina

North-East

New York



New Jersey

Mid-West

Illinois



Michigan



Minnesota

West

California



Washington

