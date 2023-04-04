International Living Future Institute: May 3-5: Living Future '23 in Washington, D.C.

Living Future 2023 in Washington, D.C. to Focus on Advocacy & Belonging

In-person event to gather stakeholders from the built environment who are addressing climate, health, and justice issues.

Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center

May 3-5, 2023

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / With a focus on advocacy and belonging, Living Future 2023 will bring 850 leaders together to address intersecting opportunities related to climate, health, and justice. Hosted by the International Living Future Institute from May 3-5, 2023, the annual conference will unite a community of deep-green thought leaders, practitioners, and healthy materials providers focused on the built environment.

This year's keynote speakers include Erin Meezan, Chief Sustainability Officer of JLL, a global real estate services firm that manages 4.6 billion square feet of property. Peggy Shepard, co-founder and Executive Director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice and co-chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, will also deliver a keynote address.

Acknowledging that the climate emergency has differing social, economic, and health impacts, the event will focus on ways to address inequities through seven focus areas:

Biophilia + Beauty

Justice + Belonging

Impact Case Studies

Health + Materials

Restoration + Resilience

Advocacy Innovation

Zero Carbon

Now more than ever, the world needs a community working towards a common vision to make progress on the biggest challenges of our time, climate change, health and justice. It's time to move past individual projects to coalesce around holistic policy reform at the community scale, hence the focus on "Advocacy & Belonging."

LF23 Sponsors

The International Living Future Institute offers its sincere gratitude to LF23 sponsors, without whom the event would not be possible: Mohawk, HMTX, 3E/Toxnot, Arup, Skanska, Glumac, SmithGroup, Perkins&Will, Earthjustice, Superior Essex, Prosoco, HLW, Mitsubishi HVAC, Architectural Nexus, Collins, ECO2, Florim USA, Assa Abloy, Biohabitats, BlueGreen Alliance, Bruner/Cott Architects & Planners, Little Diversified, One Click LCA, WRNS Studio, NRDC, Group14 Engineering, Doors Unhinged, Moore & Giles, Building Green, Verdical Group.

More information about sponsorship is available here: https://www.livingfutureconference.org/event/28710dad-dc14-4b04-940c-6b6965cdb154/websitePage:bfef989a-988c-4bd0-8532-d4286d417c3d

CONTACT:

Brad Kahn: brad@groundworkstrategies.com; +1-206-419-1607

About the International Living Future Institute

The International Living Future Institute is a global nonprofit organization that inspires the greenest buildings for a healthy world. The Institute's mission is to advance communities that are socially just, culturally rich, and ecologically restorative. ILFI operates the Living Building Challenge, the world's most ambitious, advanced, and holistic performance standard for green, resilient, and healthy buildings. It is also a hub for many other visionary programs that support the transformation toward--and provide a compelling vision for--a living future accessible to all. Learn more at www.living-future.org.

