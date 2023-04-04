Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Underpads Market to Reach $148 Million by 2028, Growing Stress Urinary Incontinence in Aging Population is Propelling the Market Demand - Arizton

Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 face stress urinary incontinence problems. This is creating massive demand for underpads among the expanding elderly population worldwide.
CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global underpads market will grow at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3766
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE UNDERPADS MARKET?????
54 - Tables
32 - Charts
223 - Pages
The exceptional growth of the market is attributable to the rise in the adoption of underpads worldwide. Factors such as the rise in the elderly population and the increase in urinary incontinence, retention, and other urinary bladder disorders have accelerated the demand for underpads. Stress urinary incontinence is involuntary urine leakage due to increased intraabdominal pressure caused by physical activities, exertion, urethral sphincter, or pelvic floor weakness. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 faces this problem. Thus, it is creating massive demand for underpads among the expanding elderly population worldwide.
Also, the rise in hospital admissions due to surgeries or medical emergencies, such as accidents and spinal cord injuries (SCIs), is driving the adoption of underpads in the global market. Vendors are increasingly competing based on aggressive pricing, incorporation of safety features, convenient usage, and marketing strategies to gain market share. Many prominent players participate in awareness campaigns and coordinate with various government bodies to raise awareness about incontinence issues and feminine health. Furthermore, the high prevalence of spinal cord surgery, BPH, dementia, neural tube defects (NTD), and urinary incontinence issues has accelerated the adoption of incontinence products such as underpads. Moreover, adopting hygiene products has fueled the demand for disposable variants of incontinence underpads.
Due to the pre-existing awareness of chronic conditions and an educated consumer base, the underpads markets in Europe, North America, and APAC are highly developed. However, the Latin America, Middle East & Africa markets have high growth potential for vendors offering underpads. In 2022, Europe emerged as the most dominant regional market in the global underpads market. Factors such as the rise in the prevalence of mental disorders, the subsequent increase in stress incontinence among individuals, and high spending on healthcare have contributed to the market's growth. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major revenue contributors in the European market. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the increased adoption of advanced incontinence products.
GLOBAL UNDERPADS MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 148.79 Million
Market Size (2022)
USD 110 Million
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.16 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Product Type, Care Providers, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE
Market Dynamics
·Increasing Older Population
·Women Health Awareness
·Shifting Towards Reusable Products
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3766
FUTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
Expansion of Elderly Population: Elderly individuals are highly prone to urinary incontinence due to bladder control problems that cause mild to moderate urine leaks. Other common reasons for urinary continence among the elderly include urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, irritation, or constipation. Also, certain medications are known to cause bladder control issues among the elderly. Older adults with late-stage Alzheimer's disease are prone to urinary incontinence, forgetting to go to the bathroom, or failing to recognize their need to urinate. Stress urinary incontinence is involuntary urine leakage due to increased intraabdominal pressure caused by physical activities, exertion, or urethral sphincter or pelvic floor weakness. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 faces this problem. Thus, contributing to the high demand for underpads among the expanding elderly population worldwide.
Rise In Prevalence of Chronic Bladder Conditions: Urinary incontinence is common among older adults. The rise in chronic diseases such as bladder cancer, kidney diseases, diabetes, and urological diseases has accelerated the demand for underpads. Further, stress urinary incontinence is the involuntary leakage of urine that occurs with increases in intraabdominal pressure due to the urethral sphincter, and pelvic floor weakness is also rising among individuals. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 years face this problem. Hence, the expanding aging population, and rising health concerns, are increasing the consumer demand for underpads.
Focus on Female Health Awareness: The feminine hygiene market has expanded into wellness categories beyond menstrual care. Several new companies have emerged to offer healthcare products for women's physical and mental well-being worldwide. The rise in female health and hygiene awareness has made consumers more conscious while purchasing various female hygiene and urinary incontinence products such as underpads. The surge in government initiatives to promote awareness regarding female stress urinary incontinence has contributed to an unprecedented demand for underpads.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:??
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3766
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Medline Industries Inc
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc
- Cardinal Health
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Mega Careline
- Dynarex Corporation
- EHOB
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Encompass
- First Quality Products
- Coloplast
- Cure Medical
- Romsons
- Ontex
- Jinjiang Rongxin Lady&Baby's Products
- MedPride
- HMH Corporation
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product Type
- Disposable
- Reusable
Care Providers
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings & Individuals
- Others Care Centers
Age Group
- Geriatric
- Pediatric
- Adults
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CARE PROVIDERS
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 OVERVIEW
6.2 FUTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
6.2.1 EXPANSION OF THE ELDERLY POPULATION
6.2.2 RISE IN PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC BLADDER CONDITIONS
6.2.3 FOCUS ON FEMALE HEALTH AWARENESS
6.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
6.3.1 CARE PROVIDER
6.3.2 AGE GROUP
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 USE OF UNDERPADS
8.2.1 PROTECTING FURNITURE
8.2.2 PORTABLE COMMODES
8.2.3 CAR RIDES
8.2.4 BABY DIAPERS CHANGES
8.3 INCONTINENCE AMONG WOMEN
8.4 RISE IN SURGICAL INTERVENTIONS
8.5 OTHER DEMAND DRIVERS FOR UNDERPADS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 RISE IN PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC BLADDER CONDITIONS
9.2 DEVELOPMENT OF PVC INCONTINENCE UNDERPADS
9.3 SURGE IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RAPID EXPANSION OF THE ELDERLY POPULATION
10.2 FOCUS ON FEMALE HEALTH AWARENESS
10.3 SHIFT TOWARD REUSABLE INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 AVAILABILITY OF ALTERNATIVE INCONTINENCE MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS
11.2 ADVERSE EFFECTS OF INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 DISPOSABLE
13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 REUSABLE
13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 CARE PROVIDER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 HOSPITALS
14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 HOME CARE SETTINGS & INDIVIDUALS
14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 OTHERS
14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 AGE GROUP
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 GERIATRIC
15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 PEDIATRIC
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 ADULT
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 OFFLINE
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE RETAIL STORES
16.3.3 MEDICAL STORES
16.3.4 OTHERS
16.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 ONLINE
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2 PRODUCT TYPE
18.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 CARE PROVIDER
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 AGE GROUP
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2 PRODUCT TYPE
19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 CARE PROVIDER
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 AGE GROUP
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2 PRODUCT TYPE
20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 CARE PROVIDER
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 AGE GROUP
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.5 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2 PRODUCT TYPE
21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 CARE PROVIDER
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 AGE GROUP
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2 PRODUCT TYPE
22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 CARE PROVIDER
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 AGE GROUP
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 KEY COUNTRIES
22.6.1 SUADI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 MEDLINEINDUSTRIES INC
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 ATTENDS HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC
24.3 CARDINAL HEALTH
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 MEGA CARELINE
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 DYNAREX CORPORATION
25.3 EHOB
25.4 KIMBERLY-CLARK
25.5 ENCOMPASS
25.6 FIRST QUALITY PRODUCTS
25.7 COLOPLAST
25.8 CURE MEDICAL
25.9 ROMSONS
25.10 ONTEX
25.11 JINJIANG RONGXIN LADY&BABY'S PRODUCTS
25.12 MEDPRIDE
25.13 HMH CORPORATION
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
27.3 MARKET BY CARE PROVIDER
27.4 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market- Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. assisted living facility market is expected to reach USD 117.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022-2027. In the U.S., the increased shift towards independent living by senior/adult older people is delivering high market growth opportunities to assisted living facility market.
U.S. Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The personal emergency response systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. Medical alert systems, especially personal emergency response systems (PERSs), are becoming increasingly popular among all older people in the United States. PERS is primarily designed to allow the elderly and people with disabilities to request/alert for assistance in an emergency quickly.
Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global remote patient monitoring market to reach USD 62 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. According to the Arizton market research report, the market is expected to grow due to increased demand for remote patient monitoring systems and devices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smart Diapers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: The smart diapers market will reach USD 2.8 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 29% in the upcoming years. High birth rates in APAC and Middle East regions primarily drive the global smart diapers market. The availability of inexpensive labor and high limits on foreign direct investments in emerging economies such as India and Brazil will lead to the establishment of diaper manufacturing industries in these regions, thereby increasing the penetration and opening the doors for smart diapers and sensors.
ABOUT?US:?????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????
CONTACT US???????????
Call: +1-312-235-2040??????????
????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/?????
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047334/Underpads_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/underpads-market-to-reach-148-million-by-2028-growing-stress-urinary-incontinence-in-aging-population-is-propelling-the-market-demand---arizton-301789789.html