Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Underpads Market to Reach $148 Million by 2028, Growing Stress Urinary Incontinence in Aging Population is Propelling the Market Demand - Arizton

Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 face stress urinary incontinence problems. This is creating massive demand for underpads among the expanding elderly population worldwide.

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global underpads market will grow at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022-2028.





To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3766

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE UNDERPADS MARKET?????

54 - Tables

32 - Charts

223 - Pages

The exceptional growth of the market is attributable to the rise in the adoption of underpads worldwide. Factors such as the rise in the elderly population and the increase in urinary incontinence, retention, and other urinary bladder disorders have accelerated the demand for underpads. Stress urinary incontinence is involuntary urine leakage due to increased intraabdominal pressure caused by physical activities, exertion, urethral sphincter, or pelvic floor weakness. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 faces this problem. Thus, it is creating massive demand for underpads among the expanding elderly population worldwide.

Also, the rise in hospital admissions due to surgeries or medical emergencies, such as accidents and spinal cord injuries (SCIs), is driving the adoption of underpads in the global market. Vendors are increasingly competing based on aggressive pricing, incorporation of safety features, convenient usage, and marketing strategies to gain market share. Many prominent players participate in awareness campaigns and coordinate with various government bodies to raise awareness about incontinence issues and feminine health. Furthermore, the high prevalence of spinal cord surgery, BPH, dementia, neural tube defects (NTD), and urinary incontinence issues has accelerated the adoption of incontinence products such as underpads. Moreover, adopting hygiene products has fueled the demand for disposable variants of incontinence underpads.

Due to the pre-existing awareness of chronic conditions and an educated consumer base, the underpads markets in Europe, North America, and APAC are highly developed. However, the Latin America, Middle East & Africa markets have high growth potential for vendors offering underpads. In 2022, Europe emerged as the most dominant regional market in the global underpads market. Factors such as the rise in the prevalence of mental disorders, the subsequent increase in stress incontinence among individuals, and high spending on healthcare have contributed to the market's growth. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major revenue contributors in the European market. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the increased adoption of advanced incontinence products.

GLOBAL UNDERPADS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 148.79 Million Market Size (2022) USD 110 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 5.16 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Care Providers, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE Market Dynamics ·Increasing Older Population ·Women Health Awareness ·Shifting Towards Reusable Products



Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3766

FUTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Expansion of Elderly Population: Elderly individuals are highly prone to urinary incontinence due to bladder control problems that cause mild to moderate urine leaks. Other common reasons for urinary continence among the elderly include urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, irritation, or constipation. Also, certain medications are known to cause bladder control issues among the elderly. Older adults with late-stage Alzheimer's disease are prone to urinary incontinence, forgetting to go to the bathroom, or failing to recognize their need to urinate. Stress urinary incontinence is involuntary urine leakage due to increased intraabdominal pressure caused by physical activities, exertion, or urethral sphincter or pelvic floor weakness. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 faces this problem. Thus, contributing to the high demand for underpads among the expanding elderly population worldwide.

Rise In Prevalence of Chronic Bladder Conditions: Urinary incontinence is common among older adults. The rise in chronic diseases such as bladder cancer, kidney diseases, diabetes, and urological diseases has accelerated the demand for underpads. Further, stress urinary incontinence is the involuntary leakage of urine that occurs with increases in intraabdominal pressure due to the urethral sphincter, and pelvic floor weakness is also rising among individuals. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 years face this problem. Hence, the expanding aging population, and rising health concerns, are increasing the consumer demand for underpads.

Focus on Female Health Awareness: The feminine hygiene market has expanded into wellness categories beyond menstrual care. Several new companies have emerged to offer healthcare products for women's physical and mental well-being worldwide. The rise in female health and hygiene awareness has made consumers more conscious while purchasing various female hygiene and urinary incontinence products such as underpads. The surge in government initiatives to promote awareness regarding female stress urinary incontinence has contributed to an unprecedented demand for underpads.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:??

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3766

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Medline Industries Inc

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc

Cardinal Health

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Mega Careline

Dynarex Corporation

EHOB

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Encompass

First Quality Products

Coloplast

Cure Medical

Romsons

Ontex

Jinjiang Rongxin Lady&Baby's Products

MedPride

HMH Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Care Providers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings & Individuals

Others Care Centers

Age Group

Geriatric

Pediatric

Adults

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CARE PROVIDERS

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 FUTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

6.2.1 EXPANSION OF THE ELDERLY POPULATION

6.2.2 RISE IN PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC BLADDER CONDITIONS

6.2.3 FOCUS ON FEMALE HEALTH AWARENESS

6.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

6.3.1 CARE PROVIDER

6.3.2 AGE GROUP

6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

6.5 COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 USE OF UNDERPADS

8.2.1 PROTECTING FURNITURE

8.2.2 PORTABLE COMMODES

8.2.3 CAR RIDES

8.2.4 BABY DIAPERS CHANGES

8.3 INCONTINENCE AMONG WOMEN

8.4 RISE IN SURGICAL INTERVENTIONS

8.5 OTHER DEMAND DRIVERS FOR UNDERPADS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 RISE IN PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC BLADDER CONDITIONS

9.2 DEVELOPMENT OF PVC INCONTINENCE UNDERPADS

9.3 SURGE IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RAPID EXPANSION OF THE ELDERLY POPULATION

10.2 FOCUS ON FEMALE HEALTH AWARENESS

10.3 SHIFT TOWARD REUSABLE INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 AVAILABILITY OF ALTERNATIVE INCONTINENCE MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

11.2 ADVERSE EFFECTS OF INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 DISPOSABLE

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 REUSABLE

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 CARE PROVIDER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 HOSPITALS

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 HOME CARE SETTINGS & INDIVIDUALS

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 OTHERS

14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 AGE GROUP

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 GERIATRIC

15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 PEDIATRIC

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 ADULT

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 OFFLINE

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE RETAIL STORES

16.3.3 MEDICAL STORES

16.3.4 OTHERS

16.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 ONLINE

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 EUROPE

18.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2 PRODUCT TYPE

18.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 CARE PROVIDER

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 AGE GROUP

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 NORTH AMERICA

19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2 PRODUCT TYPE

19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 CARE PROVIDER

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 AGE GROUP

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 APAC

20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2 PRODUCT TYPE

20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 CARE PROVIDER

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 AGE GROUP

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 KEY COUNTRIES

20.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.5 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.2 PRODUCT TYPE

21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 CARE PROVIDER

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 AGE GROUP

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 KEY COUNTRIES

21.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2 PRODUCT TYPE

22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 CARE PROVIDER

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 AGE GROUP

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 KEY COUNTRIES

22.6.1 SUADI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 MEDLINEINDUSTRIES INC

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 ATTENDS HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC

24.3 CARDINAL HEALTH

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 MEGA CARELINE

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 DYNAREX CORPORATION

25.3 EHOB

25.4 KIMBERLY-CLARK

25.5 ENCOMPASS

25.6 FIRST QUALITY PRODUCTS

25.7 COLOPLAST

25.8 CURE MEDICAL

25.9 ROMSONS

25.10 ONTEX

25.11 JINJIANG RONGXIN LADY&BABY'S PRODUCTS

25.12 MEDPRIDE

25.13 HMH CORPORATION

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

27.3 MARKET BY CARE PROVIDER

27.4 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

U.S. Assisted Living Facility Market- Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. assisted living facility market is expected to reach USD 117.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022-2027. In the U.S., the increased shift towards independent living by senior/adult older people is delivering high market growth opportunities to assisted living facility market.

U.S. Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The personal emergency response systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. Medical alert systems, especially personal emergency response systems (PERSs), are becoming increasingly popular among all older people in the United States. PERS is primarily designed to allow the elderly and people with disabilities to request/alert for assistance in an emergency quickly.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global remote patient monitoring market to reach USD 62 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. According to the Arizton market research report, the market is expected to grow due to increased demand for remote patient monitoring systems and devices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smart Diapers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: The smart diapers market will reach USD 2.8 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 29% in the upcoming years. High birth rates in APAC and Middle East regions primarily drive the global smart diapers market. The availability of inexpensive labor and high limits on foreign direct investments in emerging economies such as India and Brazil will lead to the establishment of diaper manufacturing industries in these regions, thereby increasing the penetration and opening the doors for smart diapers and sensors.

ABOUT?US:?????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????

CONTACT US???????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040??????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/?????





Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047334/Underpads_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/underpads-market-to-reach-148-million-by-2028-growing-stress-urinary-incontinence-in-aging-population-is-propelling-the-market-demand---arizton-301789789.html