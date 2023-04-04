Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by Protagonist. In addition, Protagonist expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Protagonist intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund continued clinical development and pre-commercialization activities associated with rusfertide and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on August 16, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Protagonist has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Protagonist and the offering. The offering can be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by request to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022; telephone: 877-821-7388; email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com); or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, the proposed underwritten public offering and our expectations with respect to the use of the net proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. There can be no assurance that Protagonist will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Jami Taylor - j.taylor@ptgx-inc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747611/Protagonist-Therapeutics-Announces-Proposed-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Common-Stock