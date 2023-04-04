CNH Industrial: New Holland and Bennamann Win at the World Biogas Expo in Birmingham, UK

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / New Holland Agriculture and Bennamann's "Energy Independent Net Zero Farming Circular Solution" has won the Net Zero Circular Solution Award at the 2023 Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Industry Awards. Representing CNH Industrial, the companies collected the accolade at the World Biogas Expo in Birmingham, UK.

The awards, organized by the ADBA (Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association) and WBA (World Biogas Association), celebrate and honor contributions to excellence and innovation in the biogas industry. They take place alongside the 2023 World Biogas Summit and Expo.

The winning core technology suite has been developed by Bennamann. It enables farms to fully capture, process and use the fugitive emissions from their livestock manure slurry, turning an agricultural waste into biomethane as well as a range of off-take by-products, including biofertiliser and bio-CO2. By using these technologies on a farm, the resulting outputs can significantly reduce the site's carbon footprint and be distributed locally to help establish further net zero outcomes.

New Holland's contribution is the T6.180 Methane Power Tractor. It is still the only tractor fully fuelled by methane on the market.

New Holland Agriculture is a recurrent participant in the Expo, having displayed the T6.180 Methane Power tractor both last year and at this year's event. The brand is now expanding the range with the recently announced T7 tractor, running on Liquified Natural Gas.

Caption: New Holland and Bennamann win at the World Biogas Expo in Birmingham, UK

