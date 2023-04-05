Watch Investment Advisory Firm, FutureGrail, Set to Open in Singapore this April; Hosting World's First Online Fractionalised Auction of High-End Watches, Museum of Rare Timepieces, and Tax-Free Storage Vaults.

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureGrail, the premier investment advisory firm for high-end watches, announces the grand opening of its new location in Singapore on April 26th. The firm will also launch the world's first online Fractionalised Auction of investment-grade fine timepieces in April, as well as a Watch Museum displaying over 200 ultra-rare vintage Patek Philippe and other historical timepieces from the 19th and 20th centuries.





FutureGrail was started by renowned watch collector and investor Ali Nael and business partner Mohsin Rizvi. The company also recently welcomed the renowned horology historian Arnaud Tellier, as Head of Curation. Tellier was head of the Patek Philippe Museum for eleven years and brings his unparalleled expertise and experience to FutureGrail.

The company offers expert advice and guidance to watch collectors and investors interested in this new and increasingly popular alternative asset class to help them make informed decisions when collecting, buying and selling. They will pioneer the world's first all-online auction of high-end timepieces with both traditional and on-chain fractionalised watches. (See Appendix 1 for more details on fractionalised auctions.)





FutureGrail is proud to unveil its highly anticipated Watch Museum, featuring one of the world's rarest collections of watches and artefacts. Housing over 200 rare and historically significant timepieces dating back to the early 1800's, the Museum offers a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating history and evolution of high-end watches. The exhibit is open to the public by appointment, providing visitors with an immersive and luxurious setting to inspire and deepen their knowledge of horology. In addition to the permanent display, the Museum and gallery will also host thematic exhibitions and regular events for watch collectors, connoisseurs, and businesses.

FutureGrail's headquarters also includes a tax-free storage facility, designed to accommodate and safeguard the world's rarest collections. The vault's value-added services cater to the needs of collectors and investors at every stage of their collecting journey, from acquisition to exit. FutureGrail's facility boasts unparalleled security measures provided by both FutureGrail and global security experts Malca-Amit. Clients can rest assured that their collections are in safe hands with round-the-clock surveillance, advanced access controls, and full insurance coverage.

To celebrate the occasion, the company is hosting a three-day launch event from April 26-28. The event will commence with an exclusive VIP and Media Day, featuring a guided tour of the facility and watch museum, informative talks on the investment landscape for high-end watches, and an after-party to top off the celebrations. The following two days will be open to the public via online registration, with tours and talks scheduled throughout the day, and a cocktail reception in the evening. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the rare collection of timepieces on display, interact with industry experts, and discover FutureGrail's innovative suite of solutions. Those interested in attending can register to visit the facility and museum online at https://www.futuregrail.com/.

