Tenovos, the modern data-first digital asset management (DAM) platform, has been selected by Unite Students, the UK's largest owner, manager, and developer of purpose-built student accommodation.

Unite Students is the most recent addition to Tenovos' growing list of clients in the UK, marking sustained growth for the modern DAM provider as it continues its global expansion.

With 70,000 customers living in 157 properties across the UK, Unite Students relies upon fast and easy access to high-quality content. Tenovos will provide streamlined content distribution, faster speed to market, and controlled use of brand assets to ensure consistent messaging.

"We chose Tenovos because it is an intuitive DAM," said Shauna Campbell, Commercial Director at Unite Students. "Its ability to integrate with enterprise technologies will allow us to embed the solution into key elements of our strategic digital transformation project, which is a top priority for our business."

Primarily, Unite Students will:

Centralize, organize, and distribute assets with Tenovos Story Management, promoting content reuse and improving productivity while ensuring shared assets are brand compliant

Empower partners to localize brand-approved assets at scale through dynamic templates

Enable partners to leverage assets consistently and in compliance with brand guidelines both internally and externally across markets and use cases through the use of secure brand portals

Dynamically distribute content from Tenovos to their CMS, eliminating manual and time-consuming tasks while understanding content performance on the web

"This is another big step for Tenovos," said Mark Finch, Tenovos VP GM for Europe. "Today we're sharing news of a new high-profile UK client. We've been able to demonstrate to UK and European companies the value our platform brings when it comes to ensuring brand consistency across digital content, reusing assets to boost productivity and content impact, and measuring performance to optimize creative work in the future. All of this speaks to a bright future for Tenovos in the UK, Europe, and beyond."

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform, intuitively designed to empower brands to streamline and automate the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content.

Once published, content performance can be measured across channels and campaigns allowing brand teams to quantify the success of their creative asset investment and its impact on business growth.

Some of the largest enterprise brands have seamlessly integrated the cloud-native Tenovos platform into their existing tech stack to help maximize the efficiency of managing content workflows and optimize the performance of the content they create.

Learn more at www.tenovos.com

About Unite Students

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite Students' accommodation is safe and secure, high quality, and affordable. Students live predominantly in en-suite study bedrooms with rents covering all bills, insurance, 24-hour security and high-speed Wi-Fi. We also achieved a five-star British Safety Council rating in our last audit.

We are committed to raising standards in the student accommodation sector for our customers, investors and employees. This is why our new Sustainability Strategy, launched in 2021, includes a commitment to become net zero carbon across our operations and developments by 2030.

Founded in 1991 in Bristol, the Unite Group is an award-winning Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit Unite Group's corporate website www.unitegroup.com or the Unite Students' site www.unitestudents.com.

