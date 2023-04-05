India could become the world's second-largest solar manufacturer by 2026. It will also have a notable presence in all upstream components of PV production, such as cells, ingots/wafers, and polysilicon, according to a new report.From pv magazine India India is set to reach 110 GW of solar PV module capacity by fiscal 2026, with 72 GW of new manufacturing capacity to go online within the next three years. The significant jump will establish self-sufficiency and make the nation the second-largest PV manufacturing country after China, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics ...

