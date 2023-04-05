San Miguel, which is now behind on its original plan to deliver a 1 GW/1 GWh fleet of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by the end of 2022, continues to roll out big batteries across 32 sites in the Philippines, in order to integrate up to 5 GW of renewables into the island nation's grid.The power arm of Philippines-based conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has unveiled a 50 MW BESS in Limay, Philippines, as part of its nationwide 1 GW/1 GWh rollout. The facility is one of 32 battery sites the group is building across the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. It expects to deliver all of the ...

