Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZEV ISIN: SE0003943620 Ticker-Symbol: EN9 
Frankfurt
10.08.22
16:12 Uhr
0,448 Euro
-0,003
-0,55 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.04.2023 | 09:24
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica publishes annual report for 2022

LUND, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual report for Enzymatica 2022 was published today (in Swedish) on the company's website:

https://www.enzymatica.com/sv/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/

The annual report is only available in digital format.

An English short version of the annual report is available on: https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.com. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Tel: +46 8 463 83 00 Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3747143/1968579.pdf

Enzymatica Corporate Brochure 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/3747143/be54650f9ff80b0e.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enzymatica-publishes-annual-report-for-2022-301790528.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.