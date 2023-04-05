



Two new low capex tin mines in Germany and Australia. ESG compliant. High valuation upside. DFS studies by the end of 2023. Investment decisions by Q1 2024.



Increasing demand for tin. Tin is an important material when it comes to the ongoing electrification of the world. At the same time, tin deposits are limited, especially in Europe. Tin is anticipated to endure continuous deficit markets for the foreseeable future due to rising demand and shortages.



Through the quick development of high-value, low-capex tin assets in Germany and Australia, the company is concentrating on becoming a tin supplier in jurisdictions free from war and with low political risk.

Two advanced tin projects, Tellerhäuser and Taranga. Tier 1 jurisdiction (Germany and Australia), DFS underway for both projects.

Strong ESG commitment. Mine to market in Germany. Zero-waste mine objective. Building an ethical and reliable tin supply with low-carbon electricity.



Major milestones to be achieved soon. DFS should be ready for Taronga project by 2023 Year End to be followed by an investment decision. DFS for Tellerhäuser should follow during the first half year of 2024. The company ranked seventh for the project most likely to be built by the International Tin Association.



Strong economics. PFS for Tellerhäuser states a $49m capex and an IRR of 55%. PFS for Taranga states a $76m capex with an IRR of 59% @$30,000/t tin.

Growth opportunity. The company is currently drilling at both project locations for confirmation, extension, and exploration.

Strong and extensively experienced team in the tin market, metallurgical work, and mine-to-supply business model.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a price target of 0.50 GBP per share and a BUY rating.



