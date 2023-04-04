Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SN8 ISIN: CA82621K1021 Ticker-Symbol: 636 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
08:26 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-0,150
-2,10 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9007,25011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2023 | 21:18
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sienna Senior Living: Sienna Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2023 first quarter results after market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 5537911. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 11, 2024 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.