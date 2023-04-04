MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights
- Net sales of $429 million, down 4.5% versus the year-ago quarter
- GAAP gross margin of 25.7%, up 60 basis points versus the year-ago quarter
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.9%, up 290 basis points versus the year-ago quarter
- GAAP EPS of $(0.55) versus $0.04 in the year-ago quarter
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 versus $0.87 in the year-ago quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents of $376 million
"Our second quarter fiscal 2023 results demonstrate the resilience of our business, highlighted by strong non-GAAP gross margin of 28.9% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76, which was above the high end of our guidance range. We exited Q2 with a strong balance sheet, including $376 million in cash and cash equivalents," commented CEO Mark Adams. "We remain disciplined in managing our expenses given the continued challenging economic environment, while maintaining strategic investments to capitalize on the tailwinds of AI, machine learning, data analytics, networking and specialty lighting, which we believe will drive long-term growth for SGH and create value for our shareholders," concluded Adams.
Quarterly Financial Results
GAAP (1)
Non-GAAP (2)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 FY23
Q1 FY23
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY23
Q1 FY23
Q2 FY22
Net sales
$
429.2
$
465.5
$
449.2
$
429.2
$
465.5
$
449.2
Gross profit
110.4
118.4
112.7
123.9
129.2
116.9
Operating income (loss)
(7.2
)
17.6
16.8
51.4
54.8
57.4
Net income (loss) attributable to SGH
(27.2
)
5.0
2.5
37.6
39.5
47.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.55
)
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
0.76
$
0.79
$
0.87
|(1)
GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
|(2)
Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.
Business Outlook
As of April 4, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2023:
GAAP
Outlook
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Outlook
Net sales
$375 million +/- $20 million
-
$375 million +/- $20 million
Gross margin
26% +/- 1%
2%
(A)
28% +/- 1%
Operating expenses
$90 million +/- $3 million
$18 million
(B)(C)
$72 million +/- $3 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(0.03) +/- $0.10
$0.43
(A)(B)(C)(D)
$0.40 +/- $0.10
Diluted shares
50 million
-
50 million
Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions)
(A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales
$
8
(B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A
13
(C) Other adjustments
5
(D) Estimated tax effects
(5
)
$
21
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter), SGH's investment in its business and growth drivers in SGH's industries and markets.
These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "could," and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH's current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH's control, including but not limited to global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH's customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment; disruptions in SGH's operations or its supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; availability of our cash and cash equivalents; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH's strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers' negative reactions to them, including any resulting impairment of goodwill or gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of SGH's customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH's limited number of key vendors; and the inability to maintain or expand government business. These risks, uncertainties and factors could cause SGH's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.
Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH's financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company's past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company's non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH's financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables below.
About SMART Global Holdings - SGH
At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what's next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.
Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.
Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 24,
November 25,
February 25,
February 24,
February 25,
Net sales:
Memory Solutions
$
151,136
$
191,967
$
260,081
$
343,103
$
499,482
Intelligent Platform Solutions
222,451
210,971
82,257
433,422
200,911
LED Solutions
55,587
62,540
106,833
118,127
218,722
Total net sales
429,174
465,478
449,171
894,652
919,115
Cost of sales
318,793
347,068
336,458
665,861
684,201
Gross profit
110,381
118,410
112,713
228,791
234,914
Operating expenses:
Research and development
26,665
24,056
18,794
50,721
36,451
Selling, general and administrative
62,771
71,022
53,114
133,793
105,664
Impairment of goodwill
17,558
-
-
17,558
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
3,700
24,000
10,100
41,200
Other operating (income) expense
4,154
2,041
-
6,195
-
Total operating expenses
117,548
100,819
95,908
218,367
183,315
Operating income (loss)
(7,167
)
17,591
16,805
10,424
51,599
Non-operating (income) expense:
Interest expense, net
8,006
8,037
4,462
16,043
9,568
Other non-operating (income) expense
13,329
(660
)
1,785
12,669
3,020
Total non-operating (income) expense
21,335
7,377
6,247
28,712
12,588
Income (loss) before taxes
(28,502
)
10,214
10,558
(18,288
)
39,011
Income tax provision (benefit)
(1,716
)
4,890
7,586
3,174
15,341
Net income (loss)
(26,786
)
5,324
2,972
(21,462
)
23,670
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
433
332
514
765
1,185
Net income (loss) attributable to SGH
$
(27,219
)
$
4,992
$
2,458
$
(22,227
)
$
22,485
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.55
)
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
(0.45
)
$
0.46
Diluted
$
(0.55
)
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
(0.45
)
$
0.40
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
49,116
48,962
49,522
49,039
49,267
Diluted
49,116
49,791
57,636
49,039
56,135
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 24,
November 25,
February 25,
February 24,
February 25,
GAAP gross profit
$
110,381
$
118,410
$
112,713
$
228,791
$
234,914
Share-based compensation expense
1,369
1,708
1,648
3,077
3,379
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
6,615
6,466
2,582
13,081
5,678
Flow-through of inventory step up
-
2,599
-
2,599
-
Cost of sales related restructure
5,552
-
-
5,552
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
123,917
$
129,183
$
116,943
$
253,100
$
243,971
GAAP gross margin
25.7
%
25.4
%
25.1
%
25.6
%
25.6
%
Effect of adjustments
3.2
%
2.4
%
0.9
%
2.7
%
1.0
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
28.9
%
27.8
%
26.0
%
28.3
%
26.5
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
117,548
$
100,819
$
95,908
$
218,367
$
183,315
Share-based compensation expense
(9,026
)
(8,704
)
(8,325
)
(17,730
)
(16,369
)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(4,200
)
(4,392
)
(3,247
)
(8,592
)
(6,494
)
Acquisition and integration expenses
(2,824
)
(6,732
)
(252
)
(9,556
)
(1,289
)
Impairment of goodwill
(17,558
)
-
-
(17,558
)
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(6,400
)
(3,700
)
(24,000
)
(10,100
)
(41,200
)
Restructure charge
(4,154
)
(2,041
)
-
(6,195
)
-
Other
(900
)
(900
)
(576
)
(1,800
)
(577
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
72,486
$
74,350
$
59,508
$
146,836
$
117,386
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(7,167
)
$
17,591
$
16,805
$
10,424
$
51,599
Share-based compensation expense
10,395
10,412
9,973
20,807
19,748
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
10,815
10,858
5,829
21,673
12,172
Flow-through of inventory step up
-
2,599
-
2,599
-
Cost of sales related restructure
5,552
-
-
5,552
-
Acquisition and integration expenses
2,824
6,732
252
9,556
1,289
Impairment of goodwill
17,558
-
-
17,558
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
3,700
24,000
10,100
41,200
Restructure charge
4,154
2,041
-
6,195
-
Other
900
900
576
1,800
577
Non-GAAP operating income
$
51,431
$
54,833
$
57,435
$
106,264
$
126,585
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 24,
November 25,
February 25,
February 24,
February 25,
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH
$
(27,219
)
$
4,992
$
2,458
$
(22,227
)
$
22,485
Share-based compensation expense
10,395
10,412
9,973
20,807
19,748
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
10,815
10,858
5,829
21,673
12,172
Flow-through of inventory step up
-
2,599
-
2,599
-
Cost of sales related restructure
5,552
-
-
5,552
-
Acquisition and integration expenses
2,824
6,732
252
9,556
1,289
Impairment of goodwill
17,558
-
-
17,558
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
3,700
24,000
10,100
41,200
Restructure charge
4,154
2,041
-
6,195
-
Amortization of debt discount and other costs
1,048
1,069
2,296
2,117
4,506
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
16,691
(767
)
653
15,924
653
Foreign currency (gains) losses
281
242
1,408
523
2,875
Other
900
900
576
1,800
577
Tax effects of above, other tax adjustments and the tax effect of capitalization of R&D expense
(11,753
)
(3,300
)
126
(15,053
)
(1,626
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH
$
37,646
$
39,478
$
47,571
$
77,124
$
103,879
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted:
GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
49,116
49,791
57,636
49,039
56,135
Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls
726
-
(2,759
)
777
(2,670
)
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
49,842
49,791
54,877
49,816
53,465
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.55
)
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
(0.45
)
$
0.40
Effect of adjustments
1.31
0.69
0.83
2.00
1.55
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.79
$
0.87
$
1.55
$
1.95
Net income (loss) attributable to SGH
$
(27,219
)
$
4,992
$
2,458
$
(22,227
)
$
22,485
Interest expense, net
8,006
8,037
4,462
16,043
9,568
Income tax provision (benefit)
(1,716
)
4,890
7,586
3,174
15,341
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
19,931
19,789
16,077
39,720
31,890
Share-based compensation expense
10,395
10,412
9,973
20,807
19,748
Flow-through of inventory step up
-
2,599
-
2,599
-
Cost of sales related restructure
5,552
-
-
5,552
-
Acquisition and integration expenses
2,824
6,732
252
9,556
1,289
Impairment of goodwill
17,558
-
-
17,558
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
3,700
24,000
10,100
41,200
Restructure charge
4,154
2,041
-
6,195
-
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
16,691
(767
)
653
15,924
653
Other
900
900
576
1,800
577
Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,476
$
63,325
$
66,037
$
126,801
$
142,751
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
February 24,
August 26,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
375,854
$
363,065
Accounts receivable, net
229,474
410,323
Inventories
294,367
323,084
Other current assets
78,475
55,393
Total current assets
978,170
1,151,865
Property and equipment, net
171,798
153,935
Operating lease right-of-use assets
80,468
77,399
Intangible assets, net
182,894
77,812
Goodwill
182,710
74,009
Other noncurrent assets
44,043
37,044
Total assets
$
1,640,083
$
1,572,064
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
226,289
$
413,354
Current debt
32,141
12,025
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
30,900
-
Other current liabilities
131,117
90,161
Total current liabilities
420,447
515,540
Long-term debt
789,364
591,389
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
76,092
71,754
Other noncurrent liabilities
22,660
14,835
Total liabilities
1,308,563
1,193,518
Commitments and contingencies
SMART Global Holdings shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
1,631
1,586
Additional paid-in capital
417,998
448,112
Retained earnings
247,756
251,344
Treasury shares
(123,999
)
(107,776
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(217,557
)
(221,655
)
Total SGH shareholders' equity
325,829
371,611
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
5,691
6,935
Total equity
331,520
378,546
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,640,083
$
1,572,064
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 24,
November 25,
February 25,
February 24,
February 25,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(26,786
)
$
5,324
$
2,972
$
(21,462
)
$
23,670
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
19,931
19,789
16,077
39,720
31,890
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,048
1,069
2,438
2,117
4,770
Share-based compensation expense
10,395
10,412
9,973
20,807
19,748
Impairment of goodwill
17,558
-
-
17,558
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
6,400
3,700
24,000
10,100
41,200
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
16,691
(767
)
653
15,924
653
Other
3,705
319
880
4,024
688
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
78,529
129,695
(39,526
)
208,224
(75,579
)
Inventories
119,491
(82,882
)
(13,225
)
36,609
26,415
Other assets
(1,525
)
(5,199
)
8,829
(6,724
)
10,445
Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities
(145,951
)
(83,030
)
19,750
(228,981
)
(36,142
)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
-
(73,724
)
-
(73,724
)
-
Deferred income taxes, net
1,049
1,309
(656
)
2,358
(447
)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
100,535
(73,985
)
32,165
26,550
47,311
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment
(12,613
)
(11,649
)
(7,376
)
(24,262
)
(20,142
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(2,800
)
(210,273
)
-
(213,073
)
-
Other
2,060
(1,721
)
(81
)
339
(692
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(13,353
)
(223,643
)
(7,457
)
(236,996
)
(20,834
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt
-
295,287
270,775
295,287
270,775
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
308
3,942
2,431
4,250
7,460
Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit
-
-
24,000
-
84,000
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
-
(28,100
)
-
(28,100
)
-
Payments to acquire ordinary shares
(11,564
)
(4,659
)
(229
)
(16,223
)
(2,895
)
Payment of premium in connection with convertible note exchange
(14,141
)
-
-
(14,141
)
-
Repayments of debt
(4,507
)
(4,489
)
(125,000
)
(8,996
)
(125,000
)
Net cash paid for settlement and purchase of Capped Calls
(4,304
)
-
-
(4,304
)
-
Distribution to noncontrolling interest
(2,009
)
-
(3,773
)
(2,009
)
(3,773
)
Repayments of borrowings under line of credit
-
-
(59,000
)
-
(109,000
)
Other
(3,414
)
(2
)
(3,841
)
(3,416
)
(3,841
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(39,631
)
261,979
105,363
222,348
117,726
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,712
205
2,647
1,917
(1,421
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
49,263
(35,444
)
132,718
13,819
142,782
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
327,621
363,065
233,050
363,065
222,986
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
376,884
$
327,621
$
365,768
$
376,884
$
365,768
