ABI Research: SCADA/HMI Software Market to Grow to US$11.3 billion in 2033 as Manufacturers Face Ongoing Market Pressures and Seek to Drive Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Human Machine Interface (HMI) software is at the core of modern manufacturing operations. According to analysis by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, investment in SCADA/HMI software will reach US$11.3 billion in 2033 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, up from US$6.17 billion in 2023, as manufacturers face ongoing margin pressures and seek to drive digital transformation.





"The top spending manufacturing markets on SCADA/HMI software are computer and electronic manufacturing, machinery manufacturing, and other transport manufacturing (which includes aerospace, ship, and railroad manufacturing)," says James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Technologies Research Analyst at ABI Research.

The SCADA/HMI software market is not incredibly expansive, with large vendors holding a significant proportion of the market share, and while there are pure-play software vendors, they have less market impact than compared to those within the MES market. The largest market shares are held by Emerson, Siemens, and Mitsubishi Electric, with 17.3%, 12.1%, and 11.6% respectively. Other notable players within the market are Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell.

Modularity and integration are the two main design elements being championed by technology vendors for their SCADA/HMI offerings, with software being designed with open standards that allow for easy operability with manufacturer's pre-existing production processes. "These vendors are designing their solutions to meet both modular and holistic frameworks, designing end-to-end portfolios that can be deployed holistically, or used to fill gaps in pre-existing systems. Siemens' Xcelerator, GE Digital's Proficy, and Mitsubishi Electronics' ICONICS suite are primary examples," concludes Prestwood.

These findings are from ABI Research's Industrial Automation Software market data report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing Technologies service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

