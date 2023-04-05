Company believes the CMA's egregious overreach cannot be justified on competitive, economic or legal grounds

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today issued the following statement in response to the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) final decision regarding its Mobile Radio Network Services market investigation. The CMA intends to impose a price control on Airwave, the private mobile radio communications network that Motorola Solutions acquired in 2016, altering a long-term contract that was mutually agreed, duly executed and is still in effect.

"Motorola Solutions strongly disagrees with the CMA's final decision and believes it cannot be justified on competitive, economic or legal grounds. We will appeal the decision.

In 2016, the Home Office negotiated and agreed to the fixed price Airwave contracts, which were also provided to the CMA as part of the CMA's approval of Motorola Solutions' acquisition of Airwave. Despite the CMA finding no shortcomings in Airwave's exceptional service, the CMA intends to forcibly reduce the contractually agreed pricing going forward. We believe this unprecedented overreach will have a chilling effect on long-term investment and contracting with the U.K. government.

Motorola Solutions is committed to vigorously protecting its contractual position in delivering the Airwave network, an essential service that operates at the highest levels and is relied upon by the 300,000 emergency services professionals who protect communities across the U.K. every day."

If Airwave is continued on the existing agreed terms until the end of its life in 2026, the Home Office will have enjoyed a better deal than it agreed to at the outset of the contract, and better terms than the U.K. government typically accepts even for non-mission-critical service contracts.

The independent National Audit Office's report issued on March 8, 2023 recognized that the Airwave network operates at the highest levels of reliability and coverage.

The Airwave service delivers exceptional value for money for the U.K. taxpayer. Motorola Solutions has provided price reductions even while making significant investments over $1 billion since 2016 to maintain the network, which is relied upon by the U.K. emergency services every day and continues to function at the highest levels.

