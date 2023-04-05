InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics worth $3.12 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market By Application Area, By Type of Software Solution, By Mode Of Deployment, By End-User, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast Till 2031".





According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market size is valued at US$ 1.23 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.12 Billion in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The supply chain management services for cells and therapies support various supply chain stages by offering customizable services. Providing personalized treatments and smart packaging is a major challenge in this market.

Supply chains' demanding situations and needs increase the call for extra superior IT solutions. Maximum pharmaceutical businesses are taking part with IT businesses to make services computerized and much less complex. Advanced technology systems for supply chain information control permit you to manage, manipulate, and monitor the supply chains in only a few clicks. For instance, Marken is developing technology designed to cope with complex logistics and offer the greatest supply chain solutions for the fast-growing cellular and gene therapies market. The continuous improvements in the supply chain management offerings are anticipated to boom the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market in the upcoming years.

Some of the prominent players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market are:

Be The Match BioTherapies

MAK-SYSTEM

Cryoport

Brooks Life Sciences

Lykan Bioscience

Clarkston Consulting

SAP

Hypertrust Patient Data Care

Haemonetics

MasterControl

TraceLink

SAVSU Technologies

TrakCel

Title21 Health Solutions

sedApta Group

Vineti, Stafa Cellular Therapy

Thermo Fisher Scientific(Patheon)

McKesson

Biocair, Marken(UPS Company)

Modality Solutions

Almac

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE

Catalent, Inc

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Biostor Ltd

Yourway Biopharma Services Company

Atelerix Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Leading manufacturers of this field focus on offering high quality and customizable services to the clients. Also, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are helping market players to boost their businesses.

Key developments in the market:

In Jan 2023 , Cryoport and Syneos Health formed a new strategic partnership to improve cell and gene therapies. The partnership will help cell and gene therapies get better around the world and will be the first fully integrated biopharmaceutical and supply chain solution for the business. This agreement will help speed up treatment and improve results by giving more people around the world access to these life-changing therapies.

, Cryoport and Syneos Health formed a new strategic partnership to improve cell and gene therapies. The partnership will help cell and gene therapies get better around the world and will be the first fully integrated biopharmaceutical and supply chain solution for the business. This agreement will help speed up treatment and improve results by giving more people around the world access to these life-changing therapies. In Oct 2022 , TrakCel and ZS collaborated to advance cell and gene orchestration using AI-based solutions. The objective of the TrakCel and ZS partnership was to contribute proactive analysis and forecasting to reduce further treatment delays, product loss, and resource waste, thereby reducing the global cost of CGTs. The partnership aimed to extend supply chain orchestration beyond the visibility of supply chain progress into end-to-end order orchestration implementation and the ability to take immediate action to the planning to modify and improve the supply chain in order to increase efficiencies and decrease delivery times and costs.

, TrakCel and ZS collaborated to advance cell and gene orchestration using AI-based solutions. The objective of the TrakCel and ZS partnership was to contribute proactive analysis and forecasting to reduce further treatment delays, product loss, and resource waste, thereby reducing the global cost of CGTs. The partnership aimed to extend supply chain orchestration beyond the visibility of supply chain progress into end-to-end order orchestration implementation and the ability to take immediate action to the planning to modify and improve the supply chain in order to increase efficiencies and decrease delivery times and costs. In March 2021 , Be The Match BioTherapies and Orchard Therapeutics had expanded their multi-year partnership to include supply chain services in support of the upcoming commercial launch of LibmeldyTM (autologous CD34+ cells encoding the ARSA gene), Orchard's recently approved gene therapy in Europe for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy. (MLD).

Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 1.23 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 3.12 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 11.2 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Application Area, Software Solution, End-user, Type of Deployment Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing need for cell and gene treatments, growing medical trials, and improvements in real-time supply chain operations are expected to enhance the quality of the cell and gene therapies supply chain management services during the forecast period. In addition, developing medical technologies, rising customizable facilities, enhancing efficacy of CGT supply chain services, and the increasing innovations in the supply services is expected to fuel the market expansion.

Challenges:

However, the excessive funding cost required for CGT supply chain services, lack of standard therapy protocols, and complicated tactics may hamper the market growth over the projected period.

Regional Trends:

In terms of region, the North America region is the primary revenue holder of this market due to rising awareness about cell therapies, increasing government investments in the R&D of cell therapies to treat various diseases and high demand for novel therapies. In addition to this, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow faster owing to the growing cell therapy manufacturing industries and the improving efficiency of CGT supply chain services.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application Area

Donor eligibility assessment

Sample collection

Manufacturing

Logistics

Patient verification and treatment follow-up

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Software Solution

Cell orchestration platform

Enterprise manufacturing system

Inventory management system

Laboratory information management system

Logistics management system

Patient management system

Quality management system

Tracking and tracing system

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End-User

Biobank

Cell Therapy Lab

Hospital

Research Institute

Commercial Organization

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

