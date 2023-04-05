Anzeige
Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 5

5 April 2023

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM), was notified of the following transactions in ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") by Directors of the Company.

Certain Directors have signed commitments in respect of a conditional placing and subscription announced earlier today. The number of New Ordinary Shares (arising from the share reorganisation) are set out below:

DirectorsNumber of Placing Shares or Subscription Shares Number of New Ordinary Shares as at the date of Admission Percentage of issued Ordinary Shares Capital on Admission (%)
Simon Bennett222,222422,2220.35%
Angus Forrest1,555,5564,711,5563.89%
John Wakefield222,222388,8220.32%

The New Ordinary Shares are to be issued to the Directors, subject to approval at the General Meeting, at the Issue price of 4.5 pence.

The Directors' participation in the Placing and Subscription constitutes a related party transaction under the AIM Rules for Companies. Nick Clark is an independent director for the purposes of this transaction, and considers, having consulted with WH Ireland Limited, the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the Directors' subscription are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Definitions

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement, released at 7.00 a.m. this morning, unless the context provides otherwise.

For further information:

Drumz plc 020 3582 0566
Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Bookrunner) www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Bookrunner)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Bookrunner)
Andrew Blaylock		020 3869 6080

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSimon Bennett
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDrumz plc
b)LEI213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each


GB00BR0WHY71
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for cash
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.5p222,222
d)Aggregated information
222,222
£9,999.99
e)Date of the transaction5 April 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAngus Forrest
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDrumz plc
b)LEI213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each


GB00BR0WHY71
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for cash
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.5p1,555,556
d)Aggregated information
1,555,556
£70,000.02
e)Date of the transaction5 April 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Wakefield
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDrumz plc
b)LEI213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each


GB00BR0WHY71
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for cash
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.5p222,222
d)Aggregated information
222,222
£9,999.99
e)Date of the transaction5 April 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
