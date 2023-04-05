Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 April 2023

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM), was notified of the following transactions in ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") by Directors of the Company.

Certain Directors have signed commitments in respect of a conditional placing and subscription announced earlier today. The number of New Ordinary Shares (arising from the share reorganisation) are set out below:

Directors Number of Placing Shares or Subscription Shares Number of New Ordinary Shares as at the date of Admission Percentage of issued Ordinary Shares Capital on Admission (%) Simon Bennett 222,222 422,222 0.35% Angus Forrest 1,555,556 4,711,556 3.89% John Wakefield 222,222 388,822 0.32%

The New Ordinary Shares are to be issued to the Directors, subject to approval at the General Meeting, at the Issue price of 4.5 pence.

The Directors' participation in the Placing and Subscription constitutes a related party transaction under the AIM Rules for Companies. Nick Clark is an independent director for the purposes of this transaction, and considers, having consulted with WH Ireland Limited, the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the Directors' subscription are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Definitions

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement, released at 7.00 a.m. this morning, unless the context provides otherwise.

For further information:

Drumz plc 020 3582 0566 Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Bookrunner) www.whirelandcb.com Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Bookrunner) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Bookrunner)

Andrew Blaylock 020 3869 6080

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Bennett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Drumz plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1p each





GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for cash c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.5p 222,222 d) Aggregated information

222,222

£9,999.99 e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Angus Forrest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Drumz plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1p each





GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for cash c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.5p 1,555,556 d) Aggregated information

1,555,556

£70,000.02 e) Date of the transaction 5 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM