Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB receives observation status (207/23)

Today, April 5, 2023, Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB (the "Company") disclosed an information memorandum that, inter alia, included information that the Company's current working capital is expected to last until May 2023. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (L2S, ISIN code SE0017083694, order book ID 246705) in Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB