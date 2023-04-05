BullFrog AI and Sharps Technology Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with BullFrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BullFrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG): https://bfrginfo.com/interview_access

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS): https://www.stssinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at:

Website: www.bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems. The company's product lines focus on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies that incorporate both passive and active safety features. These features protect front line healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protect the public from needle re-use. Sharps Technology has extensive expertise in specialized prefilled syringe systems and ready to use processing. The company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the US. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747746/BullFrog-AI-and-Sharps-Technology-Interviews-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR