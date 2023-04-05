Admission procedure for bonds of SIA Banga Ltd initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 4, 2023 received application from SIA Banga Ltd requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000860088 1 000 2 500 000 EUR 09.05.2025 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: SIA Banga Ltd Company Description, Terms of the Issue as well as submitted financial reports (in English) and auditor's reports (in Latvian). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1132956