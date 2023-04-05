Anzeige
05.04.2023
Admission procedure for bonds of SIA Banga Ltd initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 4, 2023 received application from SIA Banga Ltd requesting
admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000860088   1 000    2 500 000    EUR   09.05.2025 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: SIA Banga Ltd Company Description, Terms of the Issue as well as
submitted financial reports (in English) and auditor's reports (in Latvian). 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

