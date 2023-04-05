UK-based Salesforce specialist Pracedo to join with Collabera Digital

Creates new force for clients seeking platform economy technology and talent transformation

London, The United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Collabera Digital announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pracedo, a leading London-based Salesforce consulting and implementation partner. By joining together, Collabera Digital now strengthens the ability to deliver platform-economy Salesforce solutions to clients in Europe and Asia.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Pracedo, to serve our current and future clients seeking the agility and transparency Salesforce provides," said Mehul Shah, Founder & Managing Director of Collabera Digital. "We presently serve clients all over the world seeking to thrive in an economy that runs on platforms like Salesforce. With our combined capabilities, we can now help clients accelerate with Salesforce advisory and implementation as we augment our existing services related to data, consumer experience, and software engineering."

Andrew Diaper, Executive Vice President & Head of UK & Europe, Collabera Digital said, "This acquisition brings Collabera Digital closer to its goal of becoming a leading full service digital transformation services provider. It expands our capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem, and together with Pracedo, Collabera Digital customers can unlock the best-in-class consulting services and gain access to the premier CRM platform, that will revolutionize their business operations."

Founded in 2010, Pracedo is a leader in Salesforce consulting and implementation with a focus on delivering customer engagement-to-cash Salesforce solutions. With offices in London, Melbourne, Brisbane, Amsterdam, and Belgrade, Pracedo has grown to become one of the top accredited Salesforce partners in Europe and the UK. They were awarded the Salesforce Innovation award and named a Community Impact Partner in 2021. Pracedo's experienced leadership will continue to drive the business from its headquarters in London.

Pracedo's Founder & CEO, Matthew Schutz, said, "We are thrilled to be joining with Collabera Digital. We see this move as a major next step on our shared path to expansion and better value for clients. By combining forces, Collabera Digital and Pracedo can deliver unparalleled digital transformation solutions with Salesforce to customers around the world. We are devoted to expanding the Salesforce ecosystem and building customer-centric solutions to help clients achieve success."

About Collabera Digital

Collabera Digital solutions help tech-forward organizations accelerate their digital journeys. Our digital engineering capabilities in data, analytics, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, coupled with a strong foundation in talent transformation, help clients innovate faster and with lower risk to thrive in the digital economy.

Established in 2010 and with over 25 offices in 11+ countries across APAC & Europe, Collabera Digital serves more than 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies. With 10,000+ professionals, we are a team of innovators and thinkers who thrive by capturing digital transformation opportunities.

For more information, visit www.collaberadigital.com.

About Pracedo

Pracedo is an award-winning Summit (Platinum) Salesforce Consulting Partner that delivers innovative Salesforce implementations to forward-thinking customers. With over a decade of experience focused on Salesforce, we work with our customers to unlock the platform's power through tailored implementations that facilitate achieving business goals and ambitions. Our talented team of over 80 Salesforce professionals globally means that Pracedo offers a boutique consultancy experience, delivered locally to you, with the breadth and depth of knowledge earned from delivering over 1,000 projects across our locations.

For more information, visit www.pracedo.com.

Contacts

Vinutha Naik

Global Marketing Head

Vinutha.naik@collaberadigital.com

+91 97313 39000

Jess Thompson

Group Senior Marketing Manager

jess.thompson@pracedo.com

+44 (0)203 510 0910

