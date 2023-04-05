All-new bundle features include identity restoration via restoration experts and lost wallet assistance, plus, Chrome OS support

McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, has today announced the launch of McAfee+ in Italy, a new product line including comprehensive privacy and identity protections that enable users to confidently and securely live life online.

The new McAfee+ product suite is now available in Italy and allows users access to identity restoration and lost wallet assistance, as well as the ability to secure all their devices with award-winning protection against threats and viruses. As part of the new product line announcement, McAfee also introduced protection for Chromebooks, with antivirus, VPN, safe browsing, and identity monitoring for Chrome OS users.

According to McAfee's 2022 Consumer Research, 75% of consumers are concerned that their financial information is compromised. Meanwhile, 76% worry their identity might be stolen from an online transaction and 70% are concerned their information ends up on the dark web. Created to address growing consumer privacy and identity theft concerns and deliver comprehensive support and peace of mind, McAfee+ is available in Italy starting at €44.95 for the first year.

McAfee+ was purpose-built to provide online protection that includes proactive monitoring of the dark web for personal information, and the integration of McAfee's acclaimed antivirus protection and Secure VPN. To bolster identity theft protection, McAfee+ Advanced includes expert assistance for identity restoration in cases of identity theft and lost wallet support.

"We're spending more and more of our time online for work, education, social media, banking and communications to family and friends and with that comes risk of cybercriminals looking to land malware in our devices, steal identities, access private information and more," said Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA, McAfee. "McAfee+ is designed to deliver against those trends and threats, by helping users be more protected against identity breaches to minimize future threats."

"McAfee is in the business of protecting people, not just devices," said Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, McAfee. "McAfee+ reflects that spirit by offering a simple, effortless way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your data. We are proud to introduce it to our product line-up so that more people can confidently experience life online."

McAfee+ Plans and Features

There are two McAfee+ plans available within the new product suite in Italy: Premium and Advanced, each with individual and family options.

McAfee+ Advanced includes:

Restoration Experts available 24/7 to provide guidance on necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues

available 24/7 to provide guidance on necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues Lost Wallet Support with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement should a customer lose their purse or wallet

with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement should a customer lose their purse or wallet Identity Monitoring for up to 60 unique pieces of personal information on the dark web with timely alerts up to 10 months sooner than similar services

for up to 60 unique pieces of personal information on the dark web with timely alerts up to 10 months sooner than similar services Unlimited Secure VPN automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing

automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing Password Manager secures accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for faster logins across devices

secures accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for faster logins across devices Protection Score is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer's current protection level and guidance to improve

is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer's current protection level and guidance to improve Chrome OS Support enables users to install and access McAfee capabilities on their Chromebooks such as antivirus, VPN, identity theft protection and more. McAfee is the first leading security provider to fully support Chrome OS

enables users to install and access McAfee capabilities on their Chromebooks such as antivirus, VPN, identity theft protection and more. McAfee is the first leading security provider to fully support Chrome OS Unlimited Device Security including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and iOS

including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and iOS Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ Advanced Family and help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits

are included in McAfee+ Advanced Family and help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits Additional Features Award-winning antivirus protects all your personal devices and the info on them from the latest threats Web Protection to browse freely and safely avoiding risky downloads and websites Firewall safeguards devices by blocking malicious traffic from gaining access to a home network File Shredder for PC users prevents sensitive files from getting into the wrong hands by deleting them completely Customer Support with Virus Protection Pledge



McAfee+ Premium includes:

Identity Monitoring

Unlimited Secure VPN

Password Manager

Protection Score

Chrome OS Support

Unlimited * Device Security including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and iOS

including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and iOS Award-winning antivirus

Web Protection

Firewall

File Shredder

Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ Premium Family

are included in McAfee+ Premium Family Customer Support with Virus Protection Pledge

Availability

Beginning today, McAfee+ is available online in Italy at McAfee.com. Product features and availability may vary across markets. Availability in additional markets to be announced in the months ahead.

Pricing

McAfee+ Premium: €129.95 Individual plan; €139.95 Family plan

McAfee+ Advanced: €149.95 Individual plan; €169.95 Family plan

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee's consumer solutions adapt to users' needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com.

*This plan covers only household devices for personal, non-commercial use. Contact Customer Support for support adding devices.

