Metacade announces partnership with Metastudio ahead of highly anticipated Uniswap Listing 05-Apr-2023

London, UK, 04/05/2023

Metacade, one of the most highly anticipated GameFi projects in 2023, has spectacularly sold out in its final stage presale, raising an impressive USD16.4M.

The MCADE token is now set to list on Uniswap on the 6th of April at 7PM GMT. The token will list at a price of USD0.022, a 10% rise from the final stage presale price and an attractive proposition to those investors who could not purchase during the sold-out presale. Metacade staking also opens on the same day, citing a 40% AAR.

Metacade's CEO, Russell Bennett, stated, "I was delighted to see the final stage token presale sell out; it only

reinforces my faith in the Metacade project. We're driving ahead now with development and new partnerships, and I

look forward to watching the token price as we list on exchanges in April and May."

One of those partnerships will be with Metastudio, a revolutionary new gaming company focused on delivering exciting, avant-garde, and fresh mobile games to the Metacade arcade.

Metastudio was founded by Carlos Domingues, Manny Fragelus and Ted David. The team boasts impressive CVs, having worked on a number of significant media projects including Shrek, Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers 2, and Kung Fu Panda.

Carlos Rodrigues expressed, "as we eagerly prepare to launch our latest game, Rune Realms, in just a few short

months and continue to back other Web3 projects in developing their own games, this partnership arrives just in

time to amplify our collective impact."

Further details will be disclosed at the AMA at 5pm BST, on the 5th of April, between Metacade and Metastudio, hosted by the respective CEOs - Russell Bennett and Carlos Domingues.

There are various ways for MCADE digital currency holders to engage with its ecosystem. The recently launched online platform serves as a virtual gathering spot for gamers and investors, who can receive MCADE rewards for indulging in their favorite activity, i.e., gaming.

Furthermore, Metacade intends to motivate its holders to participate in a variety of promotions to help drive the product's growth and adoption. This strategy will benefit the MCADE token value and provide opportunities for holders as long-term investment as well as a store of value within the ecosystem.

About Metacade

Metacade aims to transform the gaming industry by creating the largest play-to-earn (P2E) arcade available. The project seeks to establish a dynamic ecosystem that brings together gamers, developers, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts in one place. Here, they can engage with each other, enjoy a diverse range of gaming activities, and earn rewards for their participation. The release of the platform's whitepaper has impressed investors and analysts, demonstrating the project's innovation and potential.

Likened to other projects such as The Sandbox, Polygon, and Axie Infinity, the much-awaited P2E platform, Metacade, has obtained validation from CertiK, a leading blockchain auditor. This CertiK validation assures investors that Metacade's code and specifications are verified and that the Metacade team has undergone the KYC process, thus instilling further trust in the project's authenticity.

Learn more about how to buy MCADE and the upcoming exchange listings here.

Further information: Website | Whitepaper | Socials Contact CEO Russell Bennett Metacade pr@metacade.co

