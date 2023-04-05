Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces Partnership with We Source It 4 U, Ltd

Strategic Partnership Will Deploy TruContext Advanced Analytics Capabilities to Deliver Improved Cyber and Other Services To Latin America, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today that it has entered into a sales agreement with We Source It 4 U, Ltd, based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to market and sell Visium's TruContextTM data analytics platform in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Latin America.

The We Source It 4 U partnership with Visium will offer businesses and government organizations a solution that includes the TruContextTM platform that extends beyond cybersecurity, to include advanced graphing capabilities combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide insight into healthcare, fraud, financial services, pharmaceutical, telecom, and more.

The CEO of We Source It 4 U, Ltd, Richard Charles, commented "The common goal is to support Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana in fighting against the rise in what I describe as 'digital warfare.', securing data networks, and fighting illegal immigration, and money laundering in the country. TruContextTM provides critical analytics and real time actionable information that enables our team to provide a world-class solution. Industry leaders are now more sensitized to the need for revamping their cybersecurity protocols in light of the recent breach in Massy stores and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission's breakdown of their power grid.".

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, added "We are excited to be working with 'Richard Charles and his company to offer TruContext in Trinidad and Tobago as the country addresses challenges stemming from cyber risks, illegal immigration, and public safety. The use case opportunities for revenue in the Trinidad and Tobago are around cybersecurity and, with our partner IREX.Ai, artificial intelligence-based video surveillance capabilities to enhance border and physical security".

About We Source It 4 U, Ltd

We Source It 4 U's executive team has over fifty years combined in providing solutions to businesses both from an IT and compliance perspective. Providing guidance and support in growth areas and sourcing technology and systems as needed. We Source It 4 U has brought to the region the latest in telecommunications software, forming alliances with providers like Airbrij that allows customers from being hybrid employees or office networks to community settings or improving the connectivity in rural areas. These services deliver key functionality that makes managing a network fast, affordable, and easy.

About IREX AI

IREX is the #1 Ethical AI for Public Safety and Smart Government. IREX allows cities to adapt to ever-changing threats, using Ethical AI technology to combat 21st-century problems such as pandemics, overcrowding, missing children, mass shootings, rising crime rates, and much more.

IREX's mission is to mold cities of the future: safe, comfortable, and sustainable.

To fulfill its mission, IREX empowers city governments, public safety organizations, transportation authorities, and service providers with an Ethical AI and Big Data platform.

IREX connects cameras and sensors to a secure private cloud, analyzing data in real-time and providing vital, proactive opportunities to prevent security and safety incidents.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

