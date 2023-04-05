Sustainable Apparel Coalition: SAC To Support the Sustainable Fashion Forum as Event Partner; CEO Amina Razvi To Participate on SFF MainStage

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition - The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) has confirmed it will be collaborating with the Sustainable Fashion Forum (SFF23) as an official Event Partner. Taking place on April 21-22 in Portland, Oregon, SFF23 gathers like-minded industry leaders, scientists, educators, activists, c-suite executives, and leading brands to ask hard questions, share ideas, and find practical, action-based solutions that look to the future of fashion and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, SAC CEO Amina Razvi will hit the SFF MainStage for an exclusive fireside chat with Kestrel Jenkins, host and producer of the Conscious Chatter podcast series, about leadership in the era of accountability, the nuanced challenges of implementing sustainability across the fashion industry's global supply chain, and actionable strategies to overcome these challenges.

The partnership between SAC and the SFF is a powerful representation of the importance of collaboration and breaking down industry silos in the fashion industry. By working together, we're excited to leverage our collective expertise, resources, and networks to drive positive change toward a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable fashion industry that benefits all stakeholders, from producers and consumers to the planet and its ecosystems.

Members of the SAC have access to a special 15% discount code on standard ticket prices for SFF23. Simply use the SFFXSAC code during the registration process to receive your discounted rate.

Event Overview

After three years of virtual events due to the pandemic, the Sustainable Fashion Forum will return to Portland April 21-22, 2023. This year's event will gather hundreds of like-minded

sustainability advocates from all industry levels for a unique opportunity to gain new insights that go beyond industry silos. As the impacts of climate change become more evident and sustainability becomes a pressing concern for both companies and individuals alike, fashion brands are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact and address their role in the global climate crisis.

This year's conference will explore "The Nuanced Layers" of sustainability in fashion, recognizing the complex and multifaceted nature of the issue. By embracing this complexity and working towards solutions that consider all factors contributing to sustainability, the industry can continue to make meaningful progress towards a more sustainable future for all.

Featured speakers include Maxine Bédat, Executive Director of New Standard Institute, Raz Godelnik, Assistant Professor of Strategic Design and Management at Parsons School of Design, Debi Rodenmayer, ESG Merchandising Manager of Neiman Marcus, Kara Solomonides Brody, Senior Sustainability Manager of Adidas, Michelle Cliffe, Senior Corporate Campaigner of Canopy, Nina Ahuja, Head of Business Development at Trove, and more.

A pre-conference networking event will take place on Friday, April 21 from 6-8 p.m. followed by a full day of event programming on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 2023 Conference will wrap with a rooftop networking happy hour from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for conference guests and featured speakers.

This event will gather industry leaders and sustainable fashion advocates from around the globe for timely conversations and strategic takeaways. Registration for the Sustainable Fashion Forum is now open, and tickets are going fast. Ticket options include virtual and in-person attendance.

