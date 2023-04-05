Recognition spotlights Experian's exceptional workplace culture, employee focus and quality of workplace

For the fourth year in a row, Experian North America has been recognized by Fortune on its prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 2023. The honor spotlights Experian's high-performing workplace culture that emphasizes inclusivity and equity; promotes innovation; provides expanded benefits; and focuses on team member well-being, growth and advancement.

In determining this year's 100 Best list, Great Place to Work surveyed more than 870,000 employees and gathered data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees. The survey enabled employees to share confidential feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 statements that when put together describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility and more.

"We're very intentional about enabling our team members to bring their whole selves to the workplace, meeting them where they are both personally and professionally, and creating a safe environment that is inclusive and fosters innovation," said Jennifer Schulz,Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. "This recognition is a point of pride for our entire organization, as we work together to uphold our purpose, keep our promises and take care of our people."

This is the second notable Experian recognition from Fortune this week, having also been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list, a ranking of firms at the forefront of innovation today and in the future. Other recent award wins include Experian earning a score of 100 out of a possible 100 in the Disability Equality Index (DEI). For the fourth year in a row, the company has been named a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. In addition to Experian North America being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register for the 10th consecutive year, Experian Boost was selected by Fast Company for its 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

