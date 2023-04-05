Discovery Education Honored With Multiple EdTech Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Discovery Education has been honored with multiple EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest. These awards recognize the products, companies, and people transforming education through technology and enriching the lives of learners everywhere. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

EdTech Digest is a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning. Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology. The 2023 finalists and winners were judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. This year, Discovery Education was honored by the EdTech Awards in the following categories:

EdTech Company Setting a Trend: Discovery Education

Discovery Education is setting a trend in K-12 education by making its award-winning K-12 learning platform the home to a host of innovative digital content, tools, and services that support educators during a growing number of instructional minutes. The company has focused on enhancing its flexible K-12 learning platform with updates including doubling the number of formative assessments, a redesigned user interface helping teachers better track student academic progress in real-time, and an improved search functionality. In addition, Discovery Education has made several recent acquisitions that put even more exciting services at educators' fingertips.

Science Solution: Mystery Science

Mystery Science, which joined the family of Discovery Education services in 2020, provides K-5 educators with simple-to-use, open-and-go, hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science. Each lesson begins by posing a question commonly asked by young students, followed by a series of brief videos and prompts to guide class discussion. The lesson concludes with a hands-on activity designed to bring learning to life.

In addition, Peter Bohacek, Discovery Education's Director of Curriculum & Instruction, was recognized for founding Pivot Interactives. Established in 2012 by Bohacek alongside fellow Director of Curriculum & Instruction, Matt Vonk, Pivot Interactives joined the family of Discovery Education services in 2022. Pivot Interactives develops dynamic cloud-based activities that actively engage students in the authentic exploration of real scientific phenomena across Biology, Earth and Space Science, Chemistry, Environmental Science, and Physics.

"A very big congratulations to all the EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners-and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest.

Several of Discovery Education's products and services were also honored by the EdTech Awards as finalists, including: Pivot Interactives (Science Solution and STEM Solution), Science Techbook (Science Solution), DoodleMath (Math Solution), STEM Careers Coalition (Edtech Group Setting a Trend), Mystery Science (Product or Service Setting a Trend), K-12 learning platform back-to-school updates (New Product or Service), and K-12 learning platform (Product or Service and Product or Service Setting a Trend).

"Discovery Education is proud to be recognized by the 2023 EdTech Awards. We appreciate judges' careful review of all the entries and congratulate each person and company we stand alongside this year," said Jeremy Cowdrey, Discovery Education's Chief Executive Officer. "These recognitions will motivate the entire Discovery Education team to continue creating innovative services that support students and educators around the world."

Learn more about the 2023 EdTech Awards and the other winners here.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

