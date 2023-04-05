Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Announces Exciting Expansion into Five Diverse Divisions

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today announced plans to diversify its operations into five distinct divisions: Blockchain, Real Estate, Staffing and Recruiting, Content and Media, and Energy. This strategic expansion aims to unlock value and opportunity for the company's shareholders while addressing recent regulatory uncertainties for "crypto only" business models in the US market.

Metavesco's success in the NFT space and as a Liquidity Pool provider on platforms such as Uniswap has positioned the company for significant growth. The diversification into these five divisions will allow Metavesco to leverage its existing expertise while exploring new markets, thus creating a more resilient and sustainable business model.

Blockchain Division: Building on the company's deep understanding of digital assets, the Blockchain division will house what is currently the Company's primary business operations: bitcoin mining, liquidity provider, and investor in blue chip NFT projects. This division will continue to explore opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi) and seek to leverage its IP by launching consumer product goods with ties to the Company's NFT portfolio. Real Estate Division: Metavesco will seek to leverage its digital asset expertise to create innovative real estate investment opportunities by tokenizing real-world assets and facilitating property transactions through smart contracts. This division will initially target residential properties, aiming to build a large portfolio of single-family residences while exploring tokenization. Staffing and Recruiting Division: Metavesco will leverage its extensive network within the web3 and staffing industry to offer staffing and recruitment services, connecting talented individuals with organizations seeking to grow their teams in the fast-paced digital landscape. Additionally, this division will seek opportunities to utilize blockchain technology to streamline critical functions and contract management challenges that plague the blue-collar staffing industry. Growth of the blue-collar segment is expected to include a platform acquisition. If the Company is unable to find a suitable acquisition, spinning up a new staffing brand would be necessary, and the Company is prepared to do so. Content and Media Division: Metavesco will seek to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality content and digital media in the web3 space by developing and producing original content, including articles, podcasts, videos, and virtual events. The Content and Media division will also explore opportunities in financial news reporting, specifically as it relates to stocks traded on OTC Markets. Energy Division: Recognizing the increasing importance of sustainable and clean energy in the bitcoin mining industry, Metavesco's Energy division will seek to invest in and develop renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind farms, to power its operations and contribute to a more sustainable future. In addition, this division will seek acquisitions in the Oil and Gas services industry, as the Company believes the US market will see a resurgence in infrastructure projects over the next several years.

"Metavesco's expansion into these five divisions marks a new chapter in our growth story," said Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco, Inc. "Our commitment to value creation remains unwavering and I believe these new divisions will enable us to better serve our shareholders and the broader web3 ecosystem. Each of these divisions can benefit greatly from advances in blockchain technology, staying true to our web3 ethos, while also capitalizing on legacy industries filled with opportunity for disruption."

Mr. Schadel continued, "Division 5 is an aggressive expansion plan. While these divisions will not all come online at the same time, I do intend to have each one operational and producing revenue before the end of the calendar year."

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@metavesco.com

(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747755/Metavesco-Announces-Exciting-Expansion-into-Five-Diverse-Divisions