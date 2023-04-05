ibml Launches New ibml FUSiON HD High Volume Intelligent Document Scanner

New 600 DPI Platform Delivers Improved Document Recognition and Unparalleled Intelligence while meeting stringent FADGI 3 Star Image Quality Standards at Industry's Fastest Speed.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ibml , a global market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, today announced its new FUSiON HD High Volume Document Scanner designed to meet the exacting Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) 3 star imaging quality standards. The FUSiON HD can quickly digitize high quality documents at scale so they can be easily archived, shared and utilized while still meeting these high standards. The FUSiON HD scanners continue to incorporate ibml's unparalleled inline intelligence for document separation, classification, extraction and imprinting at highest speeds even at the higher resolutions.





The FUSiON HD helps organizations enable digital transformation by digitizing paper-based business inputs such as invoices, checks, purchase orders, freight bills, loan agreements and claim forms. FUSiON HD is designed to meet the high standards of image quality in an integrated workflow so customers can achieve maximum productivity without compromising throughput.

"Our sophisticated customers, including many government agencies, are looking for fast, high-quality scanners that also meet the FADGI standards, to speed up their digital transformation initiatives" said Martin Birch, CEO of ibml. "We are glad that we are able to continue to meet the demands of our customers with the latest innovation from ibml the FUSION HD, a truly no compromise product, delivering best image quality and the fastest throughputs in industry today."

"Our new 600 DPI System enables our customers to achieve high productivity while simultaneously having the intelligence to classify and extract data needed to drive immediate business decisions, and also meeting the most rigid Image Quality standards for archival storage," said Pete Rudak, Chief Technology Officer for ibml. "This enables complete digital transformations across any document types, and gives our customers peace of mind knowing that the FUSiON will meet the most rigid archival Image Quality requirements, both now and into the future."

Some new FUSION HD features include:

122ppm (industry's fastest throughput) at 600DPI output enabling digitization at scale for all applications

New 400DPI and 600DPI output for high quality image output applications for complete digital transformation including specialized applications like fingerprint cards, photographs and other high value records

FADGI 3 Star standards met at 200DPI, 300DPI and 400DPI

High quality lossless PNG output for demanding imaging applications

ICC Color profile matching to meet stringent quality standards

Integrated ibml Capture Suite (iCS) software offers FADGI Verification module designed to allow operators to have an integrated experience between iCS and ISA's Golden Thread software. Operators can verify the image quality as often as needed from ibml scanners while maintaining an audit trail. With this module, operators have an integrated single user experience in iCS allowing them to be productive while consuming the least amount of time in ensuring image quality consistency.

"I have been incredibly impressed with the FUSiON HD capabilities. We have been running actual production jobs at 600DPI output and 400DPI FADGI 3 Star compliant output and have been amazed at the speed and productivity improvements in our operations, versus running similar jobs on other competitive high-volume scanners. The FADGI 3-star verification process with a single user interface in ibml Capture Suite has been a breeze versus having to jump through hoops on other competitive devices. I have no doubts we will be adding many ibml Fusions to our own operations and recommending the same to our customers for their high-volume document conversion needs," said Chris Beasley, CEO, Edge Digital group.

