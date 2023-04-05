DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2023 / 14:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 April 2023

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2023 for the following Directors at 75.887 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 5 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 2023 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 26,354 470,651 Sara Akbar Non-executive 6,588 81,749 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 6,588 84,985,685 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 6,588 81,749 Director David Davies Non-executive 6,588 103,097 Director Francesca di Non-executive 6,588 74,325 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 235286 EQS News ID: 1602299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)