Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
04.04.23
21:59 Uhr
0,832 Euro
+0,005
+0,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8430,86216:56
0,8430,85616:55
Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 15:37
153 Leser
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2023 / 14:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 April 2023

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2023 for the following Directors at 75.887 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts: 

Name of Director Position      Number of Shares purchased on 5 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 
                   2023                 (Shares) 
René Médori   Chairman      26,354                470,651 
Sara Akbar    Non-executive    6,588                 81,749 
         Director 
Ayman Asfari   Non-executive    6,588                84,985,685 
         Director 
Matthias Bichsel Non-executive    6,588                81,749 
         Director 
David Davies   Non-executive    6,588                 103,097 
         Director 
Francesca di   Non-executive    6,588                 74,325 
Carlo      Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  235286 
EQS News ID:  1602299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
