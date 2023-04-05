DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Posting of Annual Report and 2023 Notice of AGM

Cairn Homes Plc: Posting of Annual Report and 2023 Notice of AGM 05-Apr-2023

Cairn Homes plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dublin / London, 5 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 11 May 2023 at 10:00am in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. The Annual Report will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

The Exchange

Foster Place

Temple Bar

Dublin 2

Ireland

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
TIDM: CRN

April 05, 2023 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)