Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
WKN: 853081 ISIN: US0010551028 
Tradegate
05.04.23
16:00 Uhr
58,80 Euro
+0,40
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,7058,8016:13
58,7058,8016:15
ACCESSWIRE
05.04.2023 | 15:50
105 Leser
Aflac Incorporated: Putting Solid Ground Under Financial Instability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published in California Broker Magazine

By Matthew Owenby, Chief Human Resources Officer, Aflac Incorporated

No matter how you get your news these days, you're likely seeing and hearing these words: inflation, recession and economic downturn. Costs are rising, and consumers are feeling the weight of it at every turn in life - at the gas pump, grocery store, and with their health care options and work choices. Many are still feeling the lingering effects of the global pandemic, further complicating various facets of work and life.

According to my organization's recent Aflac WorkForces Report, younger generations are particularly vulnerable with elevated anxiety over unanticipated medical costs not covered by health insurance.

Continue reading the full article here

Aflac Incorporated, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747787/Putting-Solid-Ground-Under-Financial-Instability

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
