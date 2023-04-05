Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Vacse AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (127/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Vacse AB (publ) with effect from 2023-04-06. Last day of trading is set to 2027-03-25. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Listing of bond loan issued by Vacse AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (Record Id 226106) Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Vacse AB (publ) with effect from 2023-04-06. Last day of trading is set to 2027-03-25. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1133056