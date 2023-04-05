Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for Swedish Stirling AB (208/23)

On 24th February 2023, Swedish Stirling AB (publ) ("the Company") issued a press release with information that the Company will apply for a market segment change from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be Thursday 6th April 2023. With effect from Tuesday 11th April 2023, the Company's shares will be listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: STRLNG ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009143993 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 207097 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.