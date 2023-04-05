Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Stuttgart
05.04.23
15:30 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for Swedish Stirling AB (208/23)

On 24th February 2023, Swedish Stirling AB (publ) ("the Company") issued a
press release with information that the Company will apply for a market segment
change from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market will be Thursday 6th April 2023. With effect from Tuesday 11th
April 2023, the Company's shares will be listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 



Short name:   STRLNG   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009143993
----------------------------
Order book ID: 207097   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
