LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Appoints Senior Vice President for Food and Nutrition

NORWALK, Conn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution, announced Mike DeGennaro will join the company as Senior Vice President, Food and Nutrition. DeGennaro will be responsible for establishing, implementing, and executing the business and commercial strategy for the Food and Nutrition vertical.





DeGennaro brings a wealth of experience to LBB Specialties that spans 25 years in specialty chemicals and ingredients. He has held senior leadership roles with Lonza and Arxada LLC in Human Nutrition, Hygiene, and Home & Personal Care, driving growth strategies and people development across global teams in Sales, Marketing, Science, and Product Management. His prior experience includes leading Supply Chain and Logistics teams at Magruder Color Co, working in the Audit Group at Deloitte, and serving as Board Director for the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). DeGennaro holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from St. Peters University.

"I am thrilled to be joining LBB Specialties as Senior Vice President, Food and Nutrition," said Mike DeGennaro. "With a depth of technical and operational expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio from world-class Ingredient manufacturers, LBB Specialties provides excellent value to customers and consumers in the market. I look forward to building on this success in my new role."

"Mike has a strong background in raw materials, services, and solutions. His expertise in strategic planning and execution, coupled with his experience leading high-performing teams, makes him uniquely qualified to drive the long-term growth objectives of the Food and Nutrition vertical," said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBBS.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:

Courtney Flood

media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887398/3972387/LBB_Specialties_LLC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-appoints-senior-vice-president-for-food-and-nutrition-301790443.html