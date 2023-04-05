Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights March 31, 2023 266,817,746 Theoretical number of voting rights: 266,817,746 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,164,935

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at December 31, 2022 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at January 31, 2023 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at February 28, 2023 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at March 31, 2023 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0

Key financial dates:

2023 first-quarter results: May 4, 2023

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 4, 2023

"Quiet period " starts April 4, 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023

Ex-dividend date: June 2, 2023

Dividend payment: June 6, 2023

2023 first-half results: July 31, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2023

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

