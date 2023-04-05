ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, April 5
5 April 2023
Block listing interim review
Name of applicant: Anglesey Mining plc
Name of scheme: Unapproved Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme at beginning of period: 6,500,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: nil
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 6,500,000
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 295,220,548 ordinary shares of one pence each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights is therefore 295,220,548. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator of the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interest in the company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contact name:Danesh Varma
Telephone number: 07740 932766