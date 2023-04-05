Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - From The Earth, known for their community-focused approach with five recreational marijuana dispensaries in Missouri, is thrilled to announce that one of their budtenders was the only customer-facing employee in the industry to be recognized in the latest Best of the Industry: Readers Choice 2023 from Greenway Magazine.

From The Earth Dispensary Employee Wins Best Budtender Award

Every year, over 100,000 individuals nominate companies, brands, leaders, products, and businesses that they consider the finest in the industry to the magazine. After numerous votes were cast, From The Earth's Rachel Whitman was named "Best Budtender."

Initially hired as a part-time employee in February 2022, Whitman was a full-time employee by August, and promoted to General Manager of the Westside Kansas City location in January 2023.

"What an honor to be nominated my first year in the industry! Working with such knowledgeable people is a great way to start in the industry. From The Earth provided excellent training on the science of cannabis and really set me up for success. If I didn't know the answer to a customer's question, there was always someone nearby ready to assist," explained Whitman. "A big thanks to Mark, Sam, and Maxwell for being such great teachers. Last but not least, to quote the great Snoop Dogg, 'I wanna thank me for being me at all times.'"

As a token of appreciation for Whitman's hard work, dedication, and achievements, From The Earth gifted her a $1,500 cash prize and a luxury weekend at a private lakeside residence at the Lake of the Ozarks.

About From The Earth

From The Earth has five recreational cannabis dispensaries across Kansas City, Independence, and Raytown, Missouri. As a fully-licensed dispensary group built with their community in mind, their business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. From The Earth aims to help people understand the benefits of cannabis, while also working towards undoing years of stigma and disinformation about these incredible plants.

