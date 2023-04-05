Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Expansion

Medacta Celebrates Expansion into New Distribution Facility in the US



MEDIA RELEASE Medacta Celebrates Expansion into New Distribution Facility in the US CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 5 April 2023 - Medacta, a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, announces the grand opening of its expanded distribution facility located in Memphis, TN, which became operational on March 6, 2023. "Our presence in the United States continues to grow. This new facility, along with two recent major plant expansions at our Swiss Headquarters, represents a positive step forward in our commitment to providing reliable service to our customers so they can serve their patients safely and effectively," stated Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "Moreover, we strategically invested in strengthening our supply chain by increasing surgical instrument sets and implant stock to serve new customers, pre-empt possible shortages, capture market opportunities, and sustainably support our continuing growth." Through this expansion, Medacta Americas Operations (MAO) will now occupy over 108,000 square feet in this newly constructed facility, which will support all elements of operations and distribution from a central location. This expanded footprint allows for greater stocking levels and on-hand inventory and features offices, meeting spaces, and a demonstration room to accommodate tours and training. It also works in complete synergy with the Nashville, TN headquarters of Medacta USA (MUSA) by providing cutting-edge medical devices to surgeons throughout the United States. "Medacta America Operations represents a strong step forward for Medacta as we grow our presence throughout the United States," shared Shawn McIntyre, General Manager of MAO. "We are incredibly proud that we navigated this transition with no service interruptions to the field, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead." Following its first FDA product clearance and US surgical case in 2008, MUSA quickly outgrew its distribution center in Camarillo, CA, prompting a relocation of its headquarters and distribution to a 7,500 square foot location in Chicago, IL. In 2015, MUSA moved to its former Memphis facility, with an expanded footprint of 22,500 feet. The tremendous growth of over 100,000 square feet in distribution and operations capacity clearly demonstrates Medacta's commitment to equipping orthopedic surgeons with the products needed to improve patient well-being. Additional information about Medacta may be found by visiting https://www.medacta.com/ .

Contact? Medacta International SA

Gianluca Olgiati

Senior Director Global Marketing

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Follow Medacta on Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Twitter . Additional features:



