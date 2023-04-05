Prime Focus Technologies launches CLEAR® Clip at NAB 2023

Helps content creators repurpose and monetize content on social media in minutes

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of AI-powered technology solutions for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, launches CLEAR® Clip. It is an easy-to-use platform that automates editing and accelerates the content creation process for social media monetization. With CLEAR® Clip, you can easily manage your content archives, repurpose existing footage and create high-quality videos for social media in no time.





CLEAR® Clip allows you to generate AI-curated clips from your existing content catalog, stock footage, or any new content-allowing users to assemble & trim clips and create playlists. Users can export their playlists to Premier Pro through the panel application, where they can easily conform, edit, and finish their content. With CLEAR® Clip, content creators can save hours of manual video editing time and generate effective and engaging content through auto-suggested clips, giving creators ideas and inspiration.

CLEAR® Clip also makes publishing content to social media platforms easy with just one click. It leverages the power of CLEAR® AI Reframe and reframes final clips automatically in square and vertical formats, ensuring key areas are retained in focus while keeping the full context intact. Additionally, CLEAR® Clip offers spot transcode options for custom renders, easy scaling, and native cloud renders without any lock-in to local software.

"Social media users spend an average of 2.5 hours a day scrolling through content. CLEAR® Clip empowers content creators to quickly repurpose content that resonates with their audience, increasing monetization potential, said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Management." "Beta testers reported experiencing a 50% reduction in editing time and generating three times as many ideas for social content with CLEAR® Clip, which makes the creative process more efficient and opens up new monetization opportunities. I can't wait for you to see this at NAB!".

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, Sun TV, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League, Asian Cricket Council and more.

