Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Middle East Data Center Construction Market to Double Up in the Next 6 Years, the Investment is Set to Reach $2.86 Billion in 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Middle East data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during 2022-2028.
Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Turkey are the Middle East's top data center construction markets. The Middle East region has several smart cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which saw investments in data center construction because of the rising need for data processing and storage. During 2023-2028 seven submarine cables are expected to come online, which is anticipated to increase demand for data centers.
MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.86 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.84 Billion
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
7.59 %
Market Size - Area (2028)
2.59 Million Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
505 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Other Middle Eastern Countries
KEY INSIGHTS
- The surge in data center activities across the country will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent local and global construction contractors in the Middle East data center construction market include AECOM, Laing O'Rourke, Dar Group, AlDar Properties, Mercury Engineering, Deerns, Anel Group, ENMAR Engineering, Arup, DC Pro Engineering, Edarat, HHM Building Contracting, and Red Engineering. For instance, Laing O'Rourke is selected by Khazna Data Centres to design and build a facility and office space in Dubai Design District.
- Colocation Service Providers such as Khazna Data Centres and Gulf Data Hub are the major data center operators with over ten existing facilities in the region. At the same time, the Middle Eastern region is witnessing potential growth through these providers by developing more facilities across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain which are expected to be operational during the forecast period.
- The increase in demand across different industries in the region has led operators to sign several M&A contracts and enter joint ventures (JVs) to expand their portfolios in Saudi Arabia. For instance, In September 2022, Khazna Data Centers and BEEAH Digital formed a JV termed One Data Center SPV. The newly formed company plans to build a 9-MW data center in Sharjah, UAE.
Deployment of Modular Data Centers Major Drivers in the Middle East Data Center Construction Market
The Middle East is a developing data center market dominated by telecommunications operators investing in colocation data center facilities. To reduce network latency, many telecommunication providers are deploying modular data centers. They are usually deployed in remote locations to balance the demand for low latency with investment and power usage and can also be used to meet the demand for high power density in many cases.
Modular data center facilities handle systems with a UPS capacity of less than 500 kVA and lower rack density. Deploying modular data centers will also increase the demand for innovative modular infrastructure offerings, including rack PDUs, UPS systems, cables, and sensors. Hence, vendors are innovating to cater to the requirement of modular data center adopters. Vendors like Huawei Technologies, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and ABB offer modular data center solutions.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The UAE data center construction market is expected to reach $822 million by 2028.
The UAE is becoming a trending and upcoming market for cryptocurrency mining. The demand for cryptocurrency data centers will boost the development of data centers with high-performance computing infrastructure. Cryptocurrency mining involves building data centers, colocating spaces, and increasing mining on cloud platforms. The UAE has several free trade zones across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah, which provide multiple benefits to investors, such as exemption of corporate tax for up to 50 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with local labor recruitment.
In the Middle East data center construction market, the presence of smart cities in the region also drives investments. For instance, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is under development as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which will also comprise the data center development under a joint venture firm ZeroPoint DC.
THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-Based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Jordan
- Bahrain
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
MAJOR VENDORS
Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE Group
- EATON
- Envicool
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AlDar Properties
- Anel Group
- Arup
- Ashi & Bushnag
- Atkins
- Dar Group
- DC Pro Engineering
- Deerns
- Edarat
- EGEC
- ENMAR Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
- HATCO
- HHM Building Contracting
- Hill International
- ICS Nett
- INT'LTEC
- ISG
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Mace
- Mercury Engineering
- McLaren Construction Group
- MIS
- NDA Group
- Prota Engineering
- Qatar Site & Power
- RED Engineering
- RW Armstrong
- Sudlows
- Telal Engineering & Contracting
- Turner & Townsend
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Adgar Investments and Development
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Batelco
- Bynet Data Communications
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- EdgeConneX
- Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
- G42
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
- Moro Hub
- MedOne
- MEEZA
- Mobily
- Microsoft
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- stc
- Serverfarm
- Turkcell
- Türk Telekom
- Telehouse
- Tencent Cloud
New Entrants
- Compass Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Infinity
- EDGNEX
- Global Technical Realty
- Quantum Switch
- ZeroPoint DC
