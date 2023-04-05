Anzeige
Covia Shares Comprehensive 2030 ESG Approach

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Covia is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the oil and gas, glass, ceramics, coatings, metals, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The company is committed to being more than just a leading provider of high-performance mineral and material solutions. Covia believes that the company can make a positive difference in the world. This belief is what drives the commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

In 2021, Covia formally introduced the company's 2030 ESG Goals: Goals that Inspire. The 10 goals were broken into our three core areas - Environmental Stewardship, Positive Social Impact and Responsible Governance & Ethics.

  • Environmental Stewardship - Covia commits to fostering sustainable, responsible initiatives to keep our planet's water, air, and land clean for generations to come.
  • Social Impact - Covia ensures Team Members have a safe work environment with opportunities to grow and improve. Covia recognizes that it is more than just a company; it is part of the communities in which it operates, and Team Members takes pride in that connection.
  • Responsible Governance & Ethics - Covia values sound corporate governance practices, a sustainable business model, and conducting business activities ethically.

The company's 2030 ESG Goals were developed by Covia Team members across the company and drives tangible and measurable progress in areas where we can make the most impact.

This commitment and strategy drive meaningful progress to make a positive difference for Covia's people, the planet, and communities. More information about Covia's goals and metrics can be found at CoviaCorp.com/ESG/.

Covia, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747859/Covia-Shares-Comprehensive-2030-ESG-Approach

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
