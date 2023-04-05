Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream" or the "Company") a carbon credit investment and streaming firm specializing in technology solutions is pleased to announce that Tom Anderson, Ray Quintana, William Stewart, Stephen Kukucha and Jamila Piracci were re-elected as directors of DevvStream at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2023. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors for the ensuing year.

A total of 6,226,479 subordinate voting shares and 4,650,000 multiple voting shares were represented at the meeting, representing 52,726,479 of 73,749,794 total eligible votes, being 71.5% of the voting rights attached to the Company's shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD NUMBER OF DIRECTORS (5) 52,726,479 100% - - TOM ANDERSON 52,726,452 100% 27 0.0% RAY QUINTANA 52,726,452 100% 27 0.0% WILLIAM STEWART 52,726,479 100% - - STEPHEN KUKUCHA 52,726,479 100% - - JAMILA PIRACCI 52,726,479 100% - - APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS 52,726,479 100% - -

For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com and sign up to receive updates from the Company.

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits.

On behalf of the Company

Sunny Trinh

CEO

info@devvstream.com

Contact Investor Relations:

Leo Karabelas

Focus Communications

info@fcir.ca | +1 647 689 6041

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161442