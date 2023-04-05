North Holdings 3 Oy comments on the withdrawal of the Caverion Board's recommendation and waives certain conditions to the completion of its Tender Offer

Caverion CorporationTender Offer5 April 2023 at 10.45 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, North Holdings 3 Oy (the "Offeror") and Caverion Corporation (the "Company" or "Caverion") had entered into a combination agreement (as amended, the "Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary public tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). North (BC) Lux Holdco SARL ("Bain Luxco") (a vehicle owned and controlled by funds managed or advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP, and/or its affiliates (together "Bain Capital" and such funds being the "Bain Capital Funds"), Security Trading Oy ("Security Trading"), Fennogens Investments S.A. ("Fennogens") and Corbis S.A. ("Corbis") form a consortium (the "Consortium") for the purposes of the Tender Offer.

The Board of Directors of Caverion announced on March 23, 2023, that the Board expects to withdraw its recommendation for the Offeror's Tender Offer and instead recommend Crayfish BidCo Oy's tender offer (the "Triton Offer"), unless the Offeror uses its matching right under the Combination Agreement no later than on April 4, 2023, and the Offeror announced it was in the process of evaluating its next steps. Following the evaluation of its alternatives, the Offeror concluded not to change the terms of the Tender Offer during the above-mentioned right-to-match period and Caverion has on April 5, 2023, announced that the Board of Directors of Caverion has withdrawn its recommendation for the Offeror's Tender Offer and issued a recommendation for the Triton Offer.

In connection with the withdrawal of the Caverion Board's recommendation, Caverion has also terminated the Combination Agreement. According to the Combination Agreement, if the Combination Agreement is terminated by either party as a result of the Caverion Board withdrawing, modifying, cancelling or amending its recommendation for the Offeror's Tender Offer, Caverion shall reimburse to the Offeror any and all of its documented out-of-pocket expenses and costs incurred in connection with the Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein, up to the maximum amount of EUR 10,000,000 in the aggregate. The Offeror intends to claim reimbursement for its costs from Caverion in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Combination Agreement.

The Offeror notes that the Board of Directors of Caverion has in its statements on the Tender Offer and on the Triton Offer specifically highlighted to Caverion's shareholders several risks associated with the Triton Offer that may lead to its non-completion, including uncertainties related to merger clearance process and potential merger control remedies. The Board has also in its statements assessed that the certainty of completing the Offeror's Tender Offer is higher than that of the Triton Offer. The Offeror's Tender Offer currently continues to remain in force and it is set to expire on April 17, 2023.

According to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the completion of the Tender Offer has been conditional, among others, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Caverion remaining in force and not being withdrawn, modified, cancelled or amended (the "Recommendation Condition") and on the Combination Agreement not being terminated and remaining in full force and effect (the "Combination Agreement Condition"). The Offeror has in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer reserved the right to waive such conditions to completion and has now decided to waive the Recommendation Condition and the Combination Agreement Condition.

The conditions to completion of the Tender Offer continue to include, among others, the Tender Offer being validly accepted with respect to Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than fifty (50) percent of the Shares and voting rights in Caverion. The Offeror continues to reserve the right to waive remaining conditions to completion in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer .

The Offeror will supplement the tender offer document concerning its Tender Offer due to the withdrawal of the recommendation by the Board of Directors of Caverion and will publish such supplement document once it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

About Caverion

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

